Ranchfest Kicks off Summer at Brasada 

Brasada Ranchfest Sat., May 26, 1pm to 4pm, Free

16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte

brasada.com 541-526-6870

elebrate the bounty of the season at Ranchfest, a local farm, ranch and artisan festival. The afternoon will be filled with live acoustic music, food, shopping and fun. Kids can get their faces painted and get silly playing lawn games. Adults can shop from over a dozen local vendors including the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, Southwest Salsa Co., Holm Made Toffee and Bend Distillery. The event is free to attend but you'll have to purchase your delish dishes and thirst quenching beverages.