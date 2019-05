Kids who read during the summer months tend to improve their vocabulary and literary competancy, while those who never crack a book may lose skills learned during the school year.



Fostering a love of reading is an easy task with so many exciting, fun books to explore. Help your child learn while cuddling up with a good book this summer!

Bend-La Pine Schools District Librarian Christie Boen offers a few tips and recommendations for reading this summer. Here are some of her top picks for every grade level.

Elementary - Picture Books

• Baby Monkey, Private Eye by Brian Selznick

• Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall

• I Got It! by David Wiesner

• Love by Matt de la Pena

• Ocean Meets Sky by Eric Fan and Terry Fan

• Otis and Will Discover the Deep by Barb Rosenstock

Elementary - Chapter Books

by Wendy Mass (3rd-6th grade)

• The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell (4th-7th grade)

• Front Desk by Kelly Yang (4th-6th grade)

• Granted by John David Anderson (4th-6th)

• The Last by Katherine Applegate (4th-7th grade)

• Rodent Rascals by Roxie Munro (3rd-5th grade)

• The Wild Robot Escapes by Peter Brown (3rd-6th grade)

Middle School



by Vera Brosgol (5th-8th grade)

• Fly by Night by Frances Hardinge (5th-9th grade)

• Hope in the Holler by Lisa Lewis Tyre (5th-8th grade)

• The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis (5th-8th grade)

• A Land of Permanent Goodbyes by Atia Abawi (7th grade and up)

• The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani (5th-8th grade)

• The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo (7th grade and up)

• The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor (5th-7th grade)

High School



by Randy Ribay (8th grade & up)

• American Panda by Gloria Chao (9th grade and up)

• Blood and Sand by C. V Wyk (8th grade & up)

• Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi (9th grade and up)

• The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (9th grade and up)

• Dread Nation by Justina Ireland (9th grade and up)

• Thunderhead by Neal Shusterman (book 2) (9th grade and up)

• Wild Bird by Wendelin Van Draanen (8th grade & up)