February 05, 2020 News » Local News

Reasons To Love Central Oregon 

By

Those who live in Central Oregon know there’s lots to love. In this season, in which love is on the minds of many, we’ve created an ode to the four elements—the efforts and activities around air, fire, earth and water that are the backbone of what draws so many to the region every year. Far from a comprehensive list of Reasons to Love Central Oregon, it’s a start.

NEEDPIX.COM
  • needpix.com

Here's our Four Elements take on Reasons to Love Central Oregon:

Wildfire Warriors - City leaders and Bend Fire & Rescue work to protect the forests we love. By Laurel Brauns

Water is Life - …for people, fish, farms and other creatures of the High Desert. By Nicole Vulcan

We <3 Trails - A look ahead into what’s next for some of our trails in Central Oregon. By Isaac Biehl

The Healing Power of Breath - Local Breathwork professional explains incredible healing powers hidden deep within our own lungs. By Cayla Clark

Weird Central Oregon - Some oddball facts on what might be the quirkiest state in the nation. By Cayla Clark

