 Recycle Music Says Goodbye... For Now | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 18, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Recycle Music Says Goodbye... For Now 

Popular music store in Bend closes doors, looks to a potential reopening

By
One of Bend's suppliers of tunes both new and old, Recycle Music, has announced the closure of its current location on NW Bond Street. The popular music store was home to a vast selection of vinyl, CDs, tapes, and more. The business announced the closure through Instagram on May 16.

"Due to the pandemic, Recycle Music has decided to close the business permanently," wrote owner Keith Schuman. "The intimate nature of this building, and concerns over safety for the staff, customers, and our families were the main factors in this decision."

Music listeners and collectors arrive early as possible to Recycle Music on Record Store Day 2019. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • Music listeners and collectors arrive early as possible to Recycle Music on Record Store Day 2019.
Just last year I was at Recycle Music on Record Store Day, chatting with Schuman, his employees and their customers about the importance of the holiday (which has been pushed back until June this year). I purchased a copy of "Double Dose of Danger" by Czarface that day, and spent probably an hour in the store just talking with other people who love music. Recycle had an atmosphere and presence that will definitely be missed.

On the bright side, Schuman said there still may be a future for Recycle Music, only in a different location.

"When a complete and controlled situation is in place for the COVID-19 virus, the plan is to re-open the store in a new location," Schuman wrote. "The timeline is obviously unclear."
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    A Summer of No Live Music?

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 17, 2020
    Central Oregon's music scene will be severely limited through August. Some local venues will stay shut; others chart a way forward *with video More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Nothing like Honey Brunches on a Saturday Morning

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 12, 2020
    Local band Honey Don't raises money for St. Charles Meal Mission, while having some musical weekend fun More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    A New Farewell

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 9, 2020
    Elisha David's new album is a magical set of music inspired by history and an old dream journal More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Where To Vote!

    Where To Vote!

    Find all of the 2020 ballot drop sites in Deschutes County right here—just get there before 8 pm!
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 18, 2020
  • A Summer of No Live Music?

    A Summer of No Live Music?

    Central Oregon's music scene will be severely limited through August. Some local venues will stay shut; others chart a way forward *with video
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 17, 2020
  • Cans-To-Go: Box Car Rapids Red Ale

    Cans-To-Go: Box Car Rapids Red Ale

    Better late than never!
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 15, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation