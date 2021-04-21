Redmond on the Rise 

Central Oregon has long been a destination for vacations, adventure and relocation, and the popularity is very apparent in the current local real estate market, where a large influx of out-of-towners continues to pour into the high desert. Many look to Bend as their ideal escape from the metropolitan sprawl of larger cities, but it isn't for everyone, especially due to high home sale prices and the rapidly increasing population. Luckily there's somewhere for everyone here in this diverse region.

One of those places is Redmond, fast becoming a landing place for those looking for reprieve from more crowded cities and perfect for those seeking an active lifestyle, with a smaller-town feel and a more casual twist. It's gaining popularity as new residents realize the centralized location is the perfect jump-off point for outdoor activities. Central Redmond is bustling with activity on any given day, boasting a respectable number of craft breweries, cafes, restaurants and food truck lots. Fun farmers markets, community festivals and cultural celebrations give ample opportunities for the community to come together. Locals enjoy a walk or bike ride through the Dry Canyon Park that meanders 3.7 miles through the center of town, or one of the other wonderful parks maintained by local tax dollars.

City of Redmond

Redmond was incorporated as a city in Oregon in 1910 and has grown to a population estimated to be around 32,000 as of 2019. If sunshine is the goal, this is the place to be. Less than 9 inches of average yearly rainfall leaves around 300 days per year of gorgeous sunshine. Sitting at 3,077 feet in elevation, the winters are cold, but the area seems to dodge some of the snow that accumulates in Bend and southern Deschutes County. Due to the location on a large plateau, it's easy to see how the enormous Cascade Mountain views dominate the landscape without obstructions.

Through the month of March of 2021, the median sales price of a single-family home in Redmond did take a big step up to $412,000, from $373,000 the month prior, according to The Beacon Report. In contrast, the median sales price in Bend for March was $590,000, giving merit to the fact that home sale prices are more affordable. Redmond is experiencing substantial growth in the recent past fueled by skyrocketing home sale prices in Bend and will continue to escalate through the end of year.

With room to expand and encouragement for businesses, Redmond is a town that is ripe for beneficial growth. Incentives such as low utility costs, more affordable commercial land and lease rates, reasonable labor costs and advantageous tax benefits are highly attractive. Coupling that with incentives offering to counteract startup and relocation costs help to draw businesses in. The addition of Central Oregon's largest commercial airport, Roberts Field, offers flights to seven major western airports, making it easy for those who frequently work out of town and those who telecommute.