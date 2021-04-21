 Redmond on the Rise | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 21, 2021 Culture » Take Me Home

Redmond on the Rise 

Eyes are opening to the opportunity

By

Central Oregon has long been a destination for vacations, adventure and relocation, and the popularity is very apparent in the current local real estate market, where a large influx of out-of-towners continues to pour into the high desert. Many look to Bend as their ideal escape from the metropolitan sprawl of larger cities, but it isn't for everyone, especially due to high home sale prices and the rapidly increasing population. Luckily there's somewhere for everyone here in this diverse region. 

One of those places is Redmond, fast becoming a landing place for those looking for reprieve from more crowded cities and perfect for those seeking an active lifestyle, with a smaller-town feel and a more casual twist. It's gaining popularity as new residents realize the centralized location is the perfect jump-off point for outdoor activities. Central Redmond is bustling with activity on any given day, boasting a respectable number of craft breweries, cafes, restaurants and food truck lots. Fun farmers markets, community festivals and cultural celebrations give ample opportunities for the community to come together. Locals enjoy a walk or bike ride through the Dry Canyon Park that meanders 3.7 miles through the center of town, or one of the other wonderful parks maintained by local tax dollars. 

CITY OF REDMOND
  • City of Redmond

Redmond was incorporated as a city in Oregon in 1910 and has grown to a population estimated to be around 32,000 as of 2019. If sunshine is the goal, this is the place to be. Less than 9 inches of average yearly rainfall leaves around 300 days per year of gorgeous sunshine. Sitting at 3,077 feet in elevation, the winters are cold, but the area seems to dodge some of the snow that accumulates in Bend and southern Deschutes County. Due to the location on a large plateau, it's easy to see how the enormous Cascade Mountain views dominate the landscape without obstructions.

Through the month of March of 2021, the median sales price of a single-family home in Redmond did take a big step up to $412,000, from $373,000 the month prior, according to The Beacon Report. In contrast, the median sales price in Bend for March was $590,000, giving merit to the fact that home sale prices are more affordable. Redmond is experiencing substantial growth in the recent past fueled by skyrocketing home sale prices in Bend and will continue to escalate through the end of year. 

With room to expand and encouragement for businesses, Redmond is a town that is ripe for beneficial growth. Incentives such as low utility costs, more affordable commercial land and lease rates, reasonable labor costs and advantageous tax benefits are highly attractive. Coupling that with incentives offering to counteract startup and relocation costs help to draw businesses in. The addition of Central Oregon's largest commercial airport, Roberts Field, offers flights to seven major western airports, making it easy for those who frequently work out of town and those who telecommute.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Abbie and Rick Sams

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Easy Day is Easy Drinking
Old Doesn't Mean Addled
Review: Warm Gadget Returns with 'Rituals'
Cart Patrol: Alebrije's showstoppers include a Mexican pizza, mole, menudo
Crisis in Yemen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Webcast: The Loneliest Polar Bear

Staff Pick
Webcast: The Loneliest Polar Bear

Wed., April 21, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Abbie and Rick Sams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 21-28, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation