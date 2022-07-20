Redmond Recreation 

On July 12, Redmond City Council approved two ballot measures that would create and fund a five-year levy to create a recreation center. The $48 million facility would have an eight-lane lap pool, a lazy river, water slide, a gym, bouldering wall and more.

Courtesy of Redmond Area Park and Rec Department

Rendering of the proposed recreation center.

The facility would sit on 10 acres Redmond Area Park and Recreation District bought in 2008, at the intersection of 35th Street and Lava Avenue. The ballot measure would also fund soccer fields, tennis or pickleball courts, a bike skills track, walking trails and 240 parking spaces around the facility.

This is a rendering of the recreational layout, should Redmond area voters approve funding on the November ballot.

If both measures are approved by voters in November, they would add $7.07 on every $100,000 of assessed property value — $4.67 to create the facility and $2.40 to fund operating costs. People who live in the RAPRD's district will pay 30% less for admissions and programming.

Redmond's tried and failed to build a similar facility in the past. In 2019 Redmond voters rejected a $40 million bond and levy for a similar facility with 57% voting against. A 2008 bond measure was also defeated at the ballot box. Despite this, RAPRD officials say program participation is at an all-time high and that people tell them they want more recreational opportunities.

"In 1979 when our current pool was built, Redmond had 6,500 people and the district that we serve right now is easily more than six times that number of people, so we're severely lacking in pool space, gym space, pickleball courts, workout areas, fitness class and so on," said Matthew Gilman, chairman of RAPRD's board of directors.

In spite of failed past bonds, RAPRD leaders hope the greater planning effort on this ballot measure will make voters more comfortable. The last proposed facility didn't have renderings or a location when voters struck it down.