July 20, 2022 News » Local News

Redmond Recreation 

Redmond voters will vote on a new recreation facility, just three years after rejecting a similar proposal

By

On July 12, Redmond City Council approved two ballot measures that would create and fund a five-year levy to create a recreation center. The $48 million facility would have an eight-lane lap pool, a lazy river, water slide, a gym, bouldering wall and more.

click to enlarge Rendering of the proposed recreation center. - COURTESY OF REDMOND AREA PARK AND REC DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of Redmond Area Park and Rec Department
  • Rendering of the proposed recreation center.

The facility would sit on 10 acres Redmond Area Park and Recreation District bought in 2008, at the intersection of 35th Street and Lava Avenue. The ballot measure would also fund soccer fields, tennis or pickleball courts, a bike skills track, walking trails and 240 parking spaces around the facility.

click to enlarge This is a rendering of the recreational layout, should Redmond area voters approve funding on the November ballot. - COURTESY OF REDMOND AREA PARK AND REC DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of Redmond Area Park and Rec Department
  • This is a rendering of the recreational layout, should Redmond area voters approve funding on the November ballot.

If both measures are approved by voters in November, they would add $7.07 on every $100,000 of assessed property value — $4.67 to create the facility and $2.40 to fund operating costs. People who live in the RAPRD's district will pay 30% less for admissions and programming.

Redmond's tried and failed to build a similar facility in the past. In 2019 Redmond voters rejected a $40 million bond and levy for a similar facility with 57% voting against. A 2008 bond measure was also defeated at the ballot box. Despite this, RAPRD officials say program participation is at an all-time high and that people tell them they want more recreational opportunities.

In 1979 when our current pool was built, Redmond had 6,500 people and the district that we serve right now is easily more than six times that number of people so we’re severely lacking in pool space, gym space, pickleball courts, workout areas, fitness class and so on.—Matthew Gilman tweet this

"In 1979 when our current pool was built, Redmond had 6,500 people and the district that we serve right now is easily more than six times that number of people, so we're severely lacking in pool space, gym space, pickleball courts, workout areas, fitness class and so on," said Matthew Gilman, chairman of RAPRD's board of directors.

In spite of failed past bonds, RAPRD leaders hope the greater planning effort on this ballot measure will make voters more comfortable. The last proposed facility didn't have renderings or a location when voters struck it down.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
