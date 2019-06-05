Search
June 05, 2019 News » Local News

Regional Roundup 

found this week in Cascade Reader

Oregon Restricts Solar Development On Prime Farmland

As Oregon's climate policies steer the state toward renewable energy like solar, its land use laws are putting up roadblocks.

CASSANDRA PROFITA
  • Cassandra Profita

On Thursday, the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission approved new rules that restrict commercial solar development on millions of acres of high-value farmland across the state.

The rule-making process pitted two of Oregon's most treasured values — protection of agricultural land and environmental stewardship — against each other. Cassandra Profita, OPB

Trump Administration To Close 2 Northwest Forest Service Job Training Centers

The Trump administration announced Friday it will close two U.S. Forest Service job training centers in Oregon and Washington.

USDA
  • USDA

The Timber Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center (CCC) in Estacada, Oregon, and the Fort Simcoe CCC near Yakima, Washington, are two of nine facilities nationwide that will close.

The CCC job centers offer programs in vocational fields like forestry and renewable resources, hospitality and construction. They offer no-cost vocational training targeting low-income, at-risk youth. The programs include room and board and some paid on-the-job training opportunities. Jes Burns, OPB

Oregon Buyers Bid On Sister Papers, Not Bend Bulletin

Western Communications revealed two Oregon-centric bidders for part of its string of Pacific Northwest newspapers Tuesday, but not a potential buyer for its largest and most prominent paper, the Bend Bulletin.

EMILY CURETON
  • Emily Cureton

Western Communications told the court and creditors to expect closings by the end of June, after a waiting period to allow for higher offers. The proposed buyers have asked for a June 27 hearing to get the sales approved.

"Both of them are really good fits," Western Communications Chairwoman Betsy McCool told the Bulletin of proposed buyers. "I wish them all luck. I'm hoping they'll serve their community and employees well. I have no doubt that they will." —Emily Cureton, OPB

