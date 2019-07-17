Regional Roundup 

Sheriff's Office seizes 57 dogs

An Australian shepherd breeder faces charges of second-degree animal neglect

A total of 57 dogs were seized and the owner of a dog-breeding business, Cora Gooding, 49, of Madras, was arrested and cited June 29, for animal neglect.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at Waggin on Wiggle Butt Aussies on Northeast Loucks Road, about 5 miles east of Madras, around 9:10 a.m. June 29.

The business breeds and sells Australian shepherd dogs, specializing in miniature, teacup and toy Aussies, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $15,000, according to its website. —Holly M. Gill, Madras Pioneer

Albert Lee challenges Blumenauer for 3rd congressional seat

Democratic primary candidate wants to break cycle started by Rep. Earl Blumenauer in 1996

Since 1996, U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer has held sway over a vast Oregon territory belted by downtown Portland, Bonneville Dam, Beavercreek and Government Camp.

Albert Lee wants voters to break the cycle.

"I believe that democracy requires choice," Lee says. "Otherwise, we have rulers."

The 44-year-old is mounting a primary challenge against Rep. Blumenauer — whose political career in Salem began before Lee was born. — Zane Sparling, Portland Tribune

Oregon Senate Leaders Sending $3,500 Invoices To Republicans For Walkout

Oregon's legislative session is over, but Senate Republicans are about to get their hands on a whole new crop of bills.

Senate leaders said this week they are preparing to invoice 11 Republican senators for fines associated with a June walkout, after determining a plan to dock their pay wasn't legal.

According to Senate President Peter Courtney's office, invoices for $3,500 — $500 per day for seven of the eight days Republicans refused to show up for a floor session — had not been sent as of July 10. —Dirk VanderHart, OPB