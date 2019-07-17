Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 17, 2019 News » Local News

Regional Roundup 

Found this week in Cascade Reader

Sheriff's Office seizes 57 dogs

An Australian shepherd breeder faces charges of second-degree animal neglect

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

A total of 57 dogs were seized and the owner of a dog-breeding business, Cora Gooding, 49, of Madras, was arrested and cited June 29, for animal neglect.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at Waggin on Wiggle Butt Aussies on Northeast Loucks Road, about 5 miles east of Madras, around 9:10 a.m. June 29.

The business breeds and sells Australian shepherd dogs, specializing in miniature, teacup and toy Aussies, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $15,000, according to its website. —Holly M. Gill, Madras Pioneer

Albert Lee challenges Blumenauer for 3rd congressional seat

Democratic primary candidate wants to break cycle started by Rep. Earl Blumenauer in 1996

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Since 1996, U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer has held sway over a vast Oregon territory belted by downtown Portland, Bonneville Dam, Beavercreek and Government Camp.

Albert Lee wants voters to break the cycle.

"I believe that democracy requires choice," Lee says. "Otherwise, we have rulers."

The 44-year-old is mounting a primary challenge against Rep. Blumenauer — whose political career in Salem began before Lee was born. — Zane Sparling, Portland Tribune

Oregon Senate Leaders Sending $3,500 Invoices To Republicans For Walkout

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Oregon's legislative session is over, but Senate Republicans are about to get their hands on a whole new crop of bills.

Senate leaders said this week they are preparing to invoice 11 Republican senators for fines associated with a June walkout, after determining a plan to dock their pay wasn't legal.

According to Senate President Peter Courtney's office, invoices for $3,500 — $500 per day for seven of the eight days Republicans refused to show up for a floor session — had not been sent as of July 10. —Dirk VanderHart, OPB

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 17-24, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • Snowy Split

    Snowy Split

    Youth alpine ski racing has been divided in Oregon since 2012. Some are still hoping for reunification.
    • by Sophia Sahm
    • Dec 13, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation