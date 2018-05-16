Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 16, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Relatable Expression 

Brooklyn's Animal Years connects with listeners through shared similar experiences

By
Mike McFadden, center, and Animal Years will appeal to fans of The Lumineers, Josh Ritter and The Head and The Heart. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Mike McFadden, center, and Animal Years will appeal to fans of The Lumineers, Josh Ritter and The Head and The Heart.

Look at the stats for Brooklyn-based folk-rockers Animal Years and you can't help but be impressed, even before hearing their infectious sound. In December, "Rolling Stone" named Animal Years among its "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know." The band hits the sweet spot, appealing to lovers of both folk and pop. For their five-song EP "Far From Home," Animal Years scored producer Ryan Hadlock—known for his work with The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile and Vance Joy.

"That was super cool," Animal Years singer and primary songwriter Mike McFadden says of the recognition. "I didn't believe it. It's amazing to go from kind of writing songs in your bedroom to being recognized by the greatest music magazine ever. I think anyone that has a decent head on their shoulders has a hard time processing that."

McFadden started writing music around age 14. He had friends in high school who were performing and thought he should try it.

"It was the curiosity," McFadden says. "Can I come up with something that hasn't been said before? Can I be a part of this? I think that kind of inspired me. It's therapy for a lot of people. People express themselves, and they express it through music because it doesn't sting as much if you put it to music."

McFadden loves being able to take something that happened to him and to express it almost immediately. Many people share similar experiences and feelings, and being able to relate to someone through music resonates with McFadden.

"You realize everyone has the same shit going on," McFadden says.

Animal Years will appeal to fans of Kings of Leon, Josh Ritter, The Lumineers and The Head and The Heart—all, in some way, offering that country-style, folk-rock and Americana sound that's proven to be a popular and relatable genre. McFadden grew up on the music of John Prine and loves the folksy sound of songwriters Josh Ritter and Ray LaMontagne. Animal Years even takes their name from a Ritter album.

Animal Years plans to record a full-length album after touring in support of "Far From Home." They've written a lot of songs and recorded some demos. Now, they're ready to get back in the studio and record their first album for a record label. For now, McFadden can't wait to come to the Pacific Northwest, since the band has never played Oregon or Washington until now.

"We're excited to see new things all the time," McFadden says.

Animal Years
Tues., May 22. 8pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$10/adv., $12/door

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 16-23, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    30 Years in the Making

    • by Anne Pick
    • May 16, 2018
    The Posies reunite the original alt-rock lineup for a 30th anniversary tour More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Pop-Punk Nostalgia

    • by Anne Pick
    • May 9, 2018
    Bend's Capture the Flag reunites for one show More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Band Moms

    • by Anne Pick
    • May 9, 2018
    For Mother's Day, a shout-out to moms in music More »
  • More »

More by Anne Pick

  • 30 Years in the Making

    30 Years in the Making

    The Posies reunite the original alt-rock lineup for a 30th anniversary tour
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 16, 2018
  • Band Moms

    Band Moms

    For Mother's Day, a shout-out to moms in music
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 9, 2018
  • Pop-Punk Nostalgia

    Pop-Punk Nostalgia

    Bend's Capture the Flag reunites for one show
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 9, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation