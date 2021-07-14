 Relay Runs with Your Crew | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 14, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Relay Runs with Your Crew 

Cascade Lakes Relay and Beer Chase Series give Central Oregonians a reason to run

By

While running solo can be a good way to unwind and get away from it all, running with support makes crushing goals even easier. What's a marathon finish line without the signs and cheers from the crowd? For folks looking to soak up some community fun while getting active, Cascade Relays offers relay races that span several days and support local nonprofits.

Grab your buds and get running. Cascades Lakes Relay has two fun options to run and build community this year. - COURTESY CASCADES LAKES RELAY
  • Courtesy Cascades Lakes Relay
  • Grab your buds and get running. Cascades Lakes Relay has two fun options to run and build community this year.

The 216.6-mile race is considered one of Oregon's most challenging running relay races. Participants can choose how many team members they want to sign up with, making the challenge easier as you recruit more runners. The course promises to give all runners views of Central Oregon's stunning countryside. The race is a challenge, but the community aspect makes it a collective obstacle, reminding us "We are in this together," says Scott Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays. "The pavement pounding, trail grinding, sore everything and exhaustion beyond belief moments that occur during this 36-hour event, all combine to create the ultimate lifetime experience for your team and our community," added Douglass.

Cascade Lakes Relay
July 30-July 31
Diamond Lake Resort
cascaderelays.com/cascade-lakes/event-info/
$1,050-$1,800/team

For even more incentive to get running, the Cascades Lakes Relay team is hosting the Bend Beer Chase this fall. This race is a six-person running relay covering nearly 55 miles. Each runner takes on two legs of the relay, with stops along the way featuring local breweries offering their craft. Racers also get to choose a full pint from the 20 local beers on tap at the finish line. The Keg Leg gives those who haven't been training as consistently a chance to tackle a 3-mile route and stop by eight local craft breweries.

Beer Chase
Sept., 25
10 Barrel Brewing
cascaderelays.com/beer-chase/event-info/
$250-$750


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Need A Ride
Parking Pains are Only Beginning. Survey All Residents About How to Proceed with Old Bend Program
River Democracy
Letters to the Editor 7/15/21
Bangers, Coffee, Tacos and Frozen Yogurt All Available at New Plaza on Bend's East Side
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
DIY - Welding 102 Techniques - Make a Chair! **4 Week Series**

DIY - Welding 102 Techniques - Make a Chair! **4 Week Series** - DIY Cave

Wed., July 21, 6:15-8:15 p.m., Wed., July 28, 6:15-8:15 p.m. and Wed., Aug. 4, 6:15-8:15 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 14-21, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation