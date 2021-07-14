Relay Runs with Your Crew 

While running solo can be a good way to unwind and get away from it all, running with support makes crushing goals even easier. What's a marathon finish line without the signs and cheers from the crowd? For folks looking to soak up some community fun while getting active, Cascade Relays offers relay races that span several days and support local nonprofits.

Courtesy Cascades Lakes Relay

Grab your buds and get running. Cascades Lakes Relay has two fun options to run and build community this year.

The 216.6-mile race is considered one of Oregon's most challenging running relay races. Participants can choose how many team members they want to sign up with, making the challenge easier as you recruit more runners. The course promises to give all runners views of Central Oregon's stunning countryside. The race is a challenge, but the community aspect makes it a collective obstacle, reminding us "We are in this together," says Scott Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays. "The pavement pounding, trail grinding, sore everything and exhaustion beyond belief moments that occur during this 36-hour event, all combine to create the ultimate lifetime experience for your team and our community," added Douglass.

Cascade Lakes Relay

July 30-July 31

Diamond Lake Resort

cascaderelays.com/cascade-lakes/event-info/

$1,050-$1,800/team





For even more incentive to get running, the Cascades Lakes Relay team is hosting the Bend Beer Chase this fall. This race is a six-person running relay covering nearly 55 miles. Each runner takes on two legs of the relay, with stops along the way featuring local breweries offering their craft. Racers also get to choose a full pint from the 20 local beers on tap at the finish line. The Keg Leg gives those who haven't been training as consistently a chance to tackle a 3-mile route and stop by eight local craft breweries.

Beer Chase

Sept., 25

10 Barrel Brewing

cascaderelays.com/beer-chase/event-info/

$250-$750