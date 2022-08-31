 Beer Issue: Hot Taps - Crosscut Warming Hut | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 31, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Beer Issue: Hot Taps - Crosscut Warming Hut 

A reporter tries to find a beer similar to a Midwest favorite in Bend’s coziest tap house

By

Last week at the Kansas City airport I said goodbye to one of the things I love most in the world. No, not my newborn nephew, my folks or my childhood friends; I said goodbye to Boulevard Wheat — the bestselling craft beer in the Midwest that’s not presently sold anywhere in Bend. One last pint at the airport bar held me over as I headed back to my new home that’s renowned for the number and quality of its breweries.

click to enlarge JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel

Surely, I thought, some local brewery must make a wheat beer that can fill the pint-sized hole in my heart. So, I googled “Bend wheat beers” and saw what I could find. There’s Goodlife Brewing Company’s Sweet As, Monkless Belgian Ales’ Peppercorn Imperial Wit and Sunriver Brewing Company’s Fuzztail Hefeweizen. Realizing I’ve had the Peppercorn Wit and Sweet As, both delicious but neither quite satisfying my Boulevard Wheat itch, I decided on Fuzztail.

I made my way to Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 to get a taste of the German-inspired beer. The lodge-like environment is cozy and almost makes you forget that there are 28 taps with some of the best local and regional beers and ciders. Had I not been on a mission to drink a Fuzztail I very well could’ve been tempted by the regional beers I haven’t tried; there’s plenty of options from Washington Breweries, western Oregon breweries and beers from as far away as Krebs, Oklahoma.

The Fuzztail is easy drinking like Boulevard Wheat, it has notes of lemon like Boulevard Wheat and it’s wheaty like Boulevard Wheat. The big difference is Fuzztail does taste more German — I can’t explain what I mean by “more German” but it’s a vibe thing. Satisfied with my choice, I turn my attention to the dozens of other taps. Maybe there’s something that can match with my second favorite beer, Boulevard Tank 7.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
