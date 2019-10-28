 Representing Bend on "Jeopardy!" | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 28, 2019 News » Local News

Representing Bend on "Jeopardy!" 

When to watch Rachel Lindgren in the Tournament of Champions

By
As we reported back in July, Bend's own Rachel Lindgren is making her return to the "Jeopardy!" stage and competing in the Tournament of Champions—facing some of the best to play over the past year.

Well, the quarterfinals are officially set—and the fun can begin.

click to enlarge All the contestants playing in the Tournament of Champions. Lindgren can be seen front row, third from the right. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • All the contestants playing in the Tournament of Champions. Lindgren can be seen front row, third from the right.

Opening night of the tournament begins on Mon., Nov. 4, with Gilbert Collins, Anneke Garcia and Kyle Jones taking the stage. The following night will be Lindgren's turn, as she's set to face Drhuv Gaur, the College Champion, and Rob Worman who holds the fifth most "Jeopardy!" earnings among contestants in the tournament. The quarterfinals run until Nov. 8.



If Lindgren makes it through to the semi-finals, those will air Nov. 11 through the 13, with the two-day final showing Nov. 14-15.

The winner of the tournament gets $250,000, second place take home $100,000 and third place wins $50,000.

Be sure to clear your schedule that night and cheer on Rachel as she tries to bring the championship home to Bend!

Comments

