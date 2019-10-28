Representing Bend on "Jeopardy!" 

As we reported back in July, Bend's own Rachel Lindgren is making her return to the "Jeopardy!" stage and competing in the Tournament of Champions—facing some of the best to play over the past year.
Well, the quarterfinals are officially set—and the fun can begin.
click to enlarge
Submitted
All the contestants playing in the Tournament of Champions. Lindgren can be seen front row, third from the right.
Opening night of the tournament begins on Mon., Nov. 4, with Gilbert Collins, Anneke Garcia and Kyle Jones taking the stage. The following night will be Lindgren's turn, as she's set to face Drhuv Gaur, the College Champion, and Rob Worman who holds the fifth most "Jeopardy!" earnings among contestants in the tournament. The quarterfinals run until Nov. 8.
If Lindgren makes it through to the semi-finals, those will air Nov. 11 through the 13, with the two-day final showing Nov. 14-15.
The winner of the tournament gets $250,000, second place take home $100,000 and third place wins $50,000.
Be sure to clear your schedule that night and cheer on Rachel as she tries to bring the championship home to Bend!
Scoreboard, Oregon Lottery’s new sports betting game, went live October 16 and already has 21,155 registered users betting 1.5 Million in wagers. Some gambling addiction recovery advocates see the recent release of Scoreboard as a public policy concern for people with gambling issues. More »