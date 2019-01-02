By now you may have heard about Resilience IPA—but in case you were out of the country or under a rock, let's review. The beer was created by Sierra Nevada Brewing out of Chico, Calif. Its proper name is Resilience Butte County Proud IPA—born to help those suffering from losses at the hands of California's Camp Fire. The wildfire was massive, killing dozens of people and destroying about 18,000 homes. Sierra Nevada is donating 100 percent of the sales of Resilience IPA to the victims of the Camp Fire through its Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund. According to its website, the fund will "distribute all donated money to partner organizations that are dedicated to rebuilding and supporting the communities that have been affected."

www.sierranevada.com

The recipe is the same, but with different brewers making it, the Resilience IPA you drink may have slight taste variations.

The site explains how the brewery began contacting suppliers, distributers and other breweries to carry Resilience at no cost and to donate ingredients and brew for free. To date, more than 1,400 breweries have signed up to brew the beer—with at least 20 Central Oregon breweries participating—with suppliers donating ingredients to each of those breweries.

Central Oregon wasn't going to stop at just brewing these beers and selling them, though. Oh no! The region is also hosting a beer festival, because we like to kick it up a notch. I spoke with Chris Justema, event coordinator for the festival, who wanted to let everyone know that 100 percent of the proceeds from the Resilience IPA festival will go to the Camp Fire victims. Sierra Nevada's owners will be joining the festivities, and bringing their version (the original version) of Resilience IPA to the festival.

The festival, taking place Saturday, will have heated tents and six food trucks. Like many other beer festivals, attendees buy a mug and tokens. Organizers expect 5,000 to 8,000 people to attend. The road behind the Amphitheater will be closed, but there will be parking at either end.

Now, let's talk about the beer! Naturally, Resilience IPA will be at the festival. That's it. Yep! Each brewery participating made the Resilience IPA with the same ingredients—so the nuances in the beers will be based on the actual brewing process. Don't let that deter you, because this is a solid recipe. I've had the opportunity to try a few of them now. The grain bill is forward, giving it a touch of earthiness, and there are some juicy undertones and a nice hint of caramel on the tongue. It doesn't have the bitterness of a traditional IPA, and the aroma has fresh, light hoppy and slightly fruity notes to it.

If you're saying to yourself "Nah, I don't like IPAs," ignore that voice! Try this beer or buy one for a friend. If nothing else, you'll be helping those who desperately need it right now. I mean, what's better than drinking beer? Drinking beer to help others!

Resilience IPA Festival

Sat., Jan. 5. 2-8pm

Les Schwab Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

visitbend.com/events/bend-resilience-beer-fest/

$10 incl. mug and 5 drink tickets