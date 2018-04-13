Restaurant Guide 2018 

Wyatt Gaines

Who's hungry?

Not only does this guide include hundreds of listings for Central Oregon lunch and dinner spots, but it's also the space we reserve each year to highlight the area's Restaurant of the Year, Food Cart of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Who gets the honors? You'll have to read on to find out.In addition, keep your foodie game on point by reading about the Food Trends for 2018, and then get up on the history of this region (here's lookin' at you, newcomer) with our story about eating in vintage Bend.Are you hungry yet?Because we've been famished ever since we started making this guide...