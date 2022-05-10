 Restaurant Guide 2022 | Restaurant Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 10, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022 

350+ Bend & Central Oregon restaurant listings, plus our restaurants of the year

By

Central Oregon’s Ever-Evolving Restaurant Scene

From “appointment dining” to fast casual, takeout and delivery, our local food scene has a little of it all.

click to enlarge THE UNIQUE BITE
  • The Unique Bite
If you’re finding it hard these days to keep track of what’s open, what’s recently closed and what new food places are coming onto the scene, you’re not alone. Central Oregon, as most know quite well, is a rapidly growing place, and its food scene has exploded in recent years, right along with the population.

That’s why this guide is so valuable: It gives you a moment to catch up with the new arrivals and remember those old favorites you’d nearly forgotten during the pandemic years. We build this guide through hard work and lots of phone calls to local establishments—and even after all that research, we still refer to the guide ourselves when we’re needing a reminder about that place we’ve long been wanting to try.

Along with listings for the food carts and brick-and-mortar restaurants in Central Oregon, our annual Restaurant Guide also gives shout-outs to some of the places we believe are doing great work this year. Congrats to the Food Cart of the Year, the Rookie Cart of the Year, the Rookie Restaurant of the Year and our Restaurant of the Year!

Throughout this guide, look for the truck icon to indicate which locations are food carts. And as always, remember that information, hours (and staffing situations!) can change quickly—so when in doubt, double check with the restaurant.

Rookie Restaurant of the year

Restaurant of the year

Rookie food cart of the year

Food cart of the year


Check out the digital version!

click to enlarge THE UNIQUE BITE
  • The Unique Bite

About The Author

carlaintucson

The Source Staff

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in Restaurant Guide

More Restaurant Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Spring Charcuterie Boards Cooking Class

Staff Pick
Spring Charcuterie Boards Cooking Class - Kara's Kitchenware

Wed., May 11, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Restaurant Guide

More by The Source Staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 12, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation