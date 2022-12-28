Restaurant Openings, Closings 

A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.



January

January 2022 saw the opening of Café Des Chutes in the old Sparrow Bakery location in the Old Ironworks location, as well as an opening for Sebastian's Seafood and Specialty Market in The Grove in Northwest Crossing. Meanwhile, Irish bar Kelly D's became Big E's when the former owners sold the place to new owners Eric and Amy Anderson. Also opening in January was Little Pine Donuts, featuring brioche-style donuts.

click to enlarge Courtesy Little Pine Donuts

Sadly, the month also saw the closure of wholesale operations for the beloved Foxtail Bakeshop, which had closed its retail location during the pandemic but had continued to sell pastries and other items to coffee shops.

February

Openings: In February, the people behind Hablo Tacos, Bos Taurus and Miyagi Ramen introduced their next concept: Nome Italiano, located in the former Baltazar's Seafood location on the west side of Bend. Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries, from the people who brought you Jackson's Corner, also soft-opened in February in midtown Bend. Up north, Junction Roastery and Social Club opened in Redmond.

click to enlarge Source

February also brought the announcement that the novel concept of yoga studio-meets-eatery, Sunny Yoga Kitchen, would close — though owners Amy and Courtney Wright haven't entirely finished cooking. Sunny's latest concept, Sunny's Italian Joint, is now open for lunch and dinner in The Grove in Northwest Crossing.

March

Over in Madras, New Basin Distillers opened a food cart pod at its distiller in late 2021, and in March, opened a wood-fired pizza cart, Whiskey Pie. Also opening in March was another cart for NorthFresh Sushi, which opened at Midtown Yacht Club. March also saw Southern Accent move to Silver Moon Brewing, and Tots! opening another cart at Bevel Brewing, along with a Pizza! cart later on at Midtown Yacht Club. Tacos El Machin opened on the east side of Bend. And just in time to celebrate 4/20, Cheba Hut brought its weed-themed sandwiches to Bend. Also new in March: Maki Maki Sushi at The Lot. And finally, Taj Palace moved to its new spot on S. Highway 97.

In closings, Westside Local, Amber Amos' farm-to-table concept in Redmond, was set to close due to the building being sold, but then the place had a fire and closed even earlier.

click to enlarge Courtesy Flamingo Room

April

The people behind San Simon opened another quickly popular spot, The Flamingo Room, billed with "vaguely Equatorial" vibes. Also opening on Bend's south side: Meadowlark Restaurant, the new concept from the folks behind Boxwood Kitchen. In Redmond, food truck pod and bar Otto's Landing opened its doors. Also opened in April: the 1/8th Street Patio, a food truck pod at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.

May

We announced it earlier in the year, but in May, Sunriver Brewing opened up its east side location in what was once Jackson's Corner east. May also saw the opening of Arome, a kitchen store and wine bar in downtown Redmond. In May we also reported on the opening of Crave Mini Donuts, now located at On Tap.

June

click to enlarge Courtesy Yoli

Yoli Bend, the long-awaited Korean restaurant from award-winning chef Joe Kim, opened in downtown Bend on June 14. Also opening in June was High Camp Taphouse, featuring Himalayan food from the Sherpas, the same family that brought us the Himalayan Bites food cart.

July

In July, Deschutes Brewery opened up a new spot for amphitheater goers to grab a bevvy before a show, with the opening of the Deschutes Brewery Outdoor Beer Garden. Silver Moon announced the opening of its Green Room in the former boxing gym, and at Powder House, construction got underway on an expansion that promised more retail shopping space, and, in the future, a new food cart pod to eventually house up to 12 carts.

With smash burgers a big trend this year, Bend got a cart dedicated to them with the opening of MidCity SmashBurger at Boneyard's original taproom on Lake Place. Also opening at the end of July was SEA Crab House on Century Drive, opened by Thai couple Kim and Patta Lorwatcharashophon, offering seafood boils with a Southeast Asian flair. In Redmond, Saffron Grill, a Persian and American restaurant, opened on NW Sixth Street.

Courtesy Brown Bag Popcorn Co.

Gourmet popcorn is the name of the game at Brown Bag Popcorn Co., which opened this summer in downtown Bend.

August

August brought the addition of cookie-chain giant Crumbl to Bend, located in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Brown Bag Popcorn Co. opened in downtown Bend in August, and in October we wrote about its many delicious flavors. Yum!

September

Bend got a new drive-thru burger joint in September, with the opening of SuperDeluxe, a Portland area chain created by Micah Camden and Matt Lynch, who also created the Little Big Burger chain. Sisters food cart Wonderland Chicken Co. also opened up a new location in the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod.

click to enlarge Courtesy Rancher Butcher Chef

September also brought the soft opening of Rancher Butcher Chef, the butcher shop and high-end steakhouse opened by John and Renee Gorham, formerly of Toro Bravo and other popular Portland restaurants, and Will Von Schlegell, owner of the ranch that supplies RBC with its goods.

Earlier in the summer, Flatbread Pizza closed its doors in the Old Mill, and in that location, a new concept, Lady Bird, was announced in September. It's the latest project for John Gurnee, who led the culinary teams at Drake and Washington Dining & Cocktails. Lady Bird has yet to open, but we look forward to seeing how it flies. Coincidentally, Ted Swigert and co. of Drake and Washington fame also opened Mountain Burger, a burger spot with inventive burger and shake options, in the former Pflucke location in Northwest Crossing.

Also opened in September: A new location for Dump City Dumplings, in the location formerly occupied by Primal Cuts.

Courtesy Tomi Mart

Perhaps the most exciting announcement for lovers of food in Bend this year: We could, maybe, possibly, get a brick-and-mortar Asian mart in Tomi Mart.

October

October brought the announcement that Jackaroo Pies, once known as Duda's, would be no more, offering to-go through November. We also learned that Laura Bliss, the owner of South Bend Bistro, had purchased Jackalope Grill.

In perhaps the most exciting news Bendites have heard in a while: Someone's opening up an Asian market... eventually. For now, Jesi Scott started with pop-up markets under the moniker Tomi Mart. Scott held her first pop-up at the Moonlight Market at Open Space in October.

November

In November we reported that Feast Food Co. of Redmond was closing the doors of its cart in anticipation of opening a brick-and-mortar at 7th and Fir in Redmond. The owners opened that location in mid-December and is open Thursday through Monday from 3 to 9pm.

November also saw the closure of one of Source readers' favorites, Aina Kauai Style Grill. Owner Ian Vidinha closed the spot to focus on family and has the business up for sale.

click to enlarge Source file photo

Also moving around in late autumn 2022: Tin Pig moved to Crux, The Americana Truck moved to The Podski, along with Mother Shucker's and a new cheesecake cart, Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes, that opened in December. Now at Spider City Brewing is the Indodaddy Food Truck, an Indonesian fusion cart. November also saw the opening of Southeast Asian food cart, Tekka Tiger, at Bend Cider Company.

Also opening in November: Black Steer Steakhouse in the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

December

It's still December and you've probably read these stories recently, but here's a quick recap: December brought the reopening of WestSide Taco Co. in Redmond after a fire shut them down in October. El Sancho's Super Secret Side Steet Saloon has a popup of Nikkei-style eats with El Kussho through March, and at the Box Factory, the new lifestyle store, Borgo Rosati — heavy on the tableware and European treats — opened this month.

If you're still with us, tell us what we missed!