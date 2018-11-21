Search
November 21, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Restaurants open for Turkey Day 

Plus: Places offering free meals this holiday

By

Don't feel like cooking for the whole family? Or perhaps you procrastinated and don't want to face the grocery stores last minute? Here are a few restaurants open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving. If you're lucky, you may still be able to nab a reservation.

click to enlarge PEXELS.COM
  • pexels.com

Restaurants Open Thanksgiving Day 2018


10 Below | Noon-8pm
$52/adults, $19/ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under.
Call 541-382-1010 for reservations
See Menu

Awbrey Glen Golf Club | 11:30am-3:30pm (seating every hour)
$45/adults, $15/ages 12-6, children 5 and under are free.
Call 541-317-2885 for reservations
See Menu



The Lodge at Black Butte Ranch | 12:30-5:30pm
$65/adults, $30/children 5-12, kids 4 and under are free.
Call 541-595-1260 for reservations
See Menu

The Barn at Brasada Ranch | Noon-6pm
See Menu
Ranch House at Brasada Ranch | 2-8pm
See Menu
Call 541-526-6870 for reservations

Broken Top Golf Club Restaurant | 1-4pm
$49.95/adults, $44.95/members, $16.95/kids 6-12
Call 541-383-8200 for reservations
See Menu

Currents at the Riverhouse
$42/adults, $19/kids 5-12
Call 541-389-8810 for reservations
See Menu

Jackalope Grill | 3-7pm
Call 541-318-8435 for reservations

McMenamins Old St. Francis School | Noon-6pm
$35/adults, $22/kids 5-12, kids 4 and under are free
Call 541-382-5174 for reservations
See Menu

Great Hall at Sunriver Resort - Buffet | 2-6pm
 $64/adults, $32/children, complimentary for kids under 5.
Call 541-593-1000 for reservations
See Menu

Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort | 2-6pm
 $62/adults, $32/children, kids 5 and under complimentary
Call 541-593-3740 for reservations
See Menu

Crosswater Grill at Sunriver Resort | 2-6pm
$59/adults, $28/children, kids 5 and under complimentary
Call 541-593-3400 for reservations
See Menu

Phoenix Restaurant | 1-6pm
Call 541-317-0727 for reservations
See Menu

The Suttle Lodge | 4-6pm
$45/person for Turkey Meatball Thanksgiving
Email info@thesuttlelodge.com for more info
See Menu

Solomon's at Tetherow | 2-6pm
$55/adults, $25/kids 5-12
Email mbaker@tetherow.com for reservations
See Menu

Free Thanksgiving Meals

Bend

Bend Family Kitchen | 2-4pm
familykitchen.org

Shepherd's House Ministries | Noon
Donation items needed: hams, turkeys and socks
shepherdshouseministries.org

Redmond

Jericho Table at Church of God's Seventh Day | 4-5pm
541-548-3367

La Pine

La Pine Community Kitchen  | Noon-2pm
lapinecommunitykitchen.org
