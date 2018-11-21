Restaurants open for Turkey Day 

D
on't feel like cooking for the whole family? Or perhaps you procrastinated and don't want to face the grocery stores last minute? Here are a few restaurants open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving. If you're lucky, you may still be able to nab a reservation.
Restaurants Open Thanksgiving Day 2018
10 Below | Noon-8pm
$52/adults, $19/ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under.
Call 541-382-1010 for reservations
See Menu
Awbrey Glen Golf Club | 11:30am-3:30pm (seating every hour)
$45/adults, $15/ages 12-6, children 5 and under are free.
Call 541-317-2885 for reservations
See Menu
The Lodge at Black Butte Ranch | 12:30-5:30pm
$65/adults, $30/children 5-12, kids 4 and under are free.
Call 541-595-1260 for reservations
See Menu
The Barn at Brasada Ranch | Noon-6pm
See Menu
Ranch House at Brasada Ranch | 2-8pm
See Menu
Call 541-526-6870 for reservations
Broken Top Golf Club Restaurant | 1-4pm
$49.95/adults, $44.95/members, $16.95/kids 6-12
Call 541-383-8200 for reservations
See Menu
Currents at the Riverhouse
$42/adults, $19/kids 5-12
Call 541-389-8810 for reservations
See Menu
Jackalope Grill | 3-7pm
Call 541-318-8435 for reservations
McMenamins Old St. Francis School | Noon-6pm
$35/adults, $22/kids 5-12, kids 4 and under are free
Call 541-382-5174 for reservations
See Menu
Great Hall at Sunriver Resort - Buffet | 2-6pm
$64/adults, $32/children, complimentary for kids under 5.
Call 541-593-1000 for reservations
See Menu
Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort | 2-6pm
$62/adults, $32/children, kids 5 and under complimentary
Call 541-593-3740 for reservations
See Menu
Crosswater Grill at Sunriver Resort | 2-6pm
$59/adults, $28/children, kids 5 and under complimentary
Call 541-593-3400 for reservations
See Menu
Phoenix Restaurant | 1-6pm
Call 541-317-0727 for reservations
See Menu
The Suttle Lodge | 4-6pm
$45/person for Turkey Meatball Thanksgiving
Email info@thesuttlelodge.com for more info
See Menu
Solomon's at Tetherow | 2-6pm
$55/adults, $25/kids 5-12
Email mbaker@tetherow.com for reservations
See Menu
Free Thanksgiving Meals
Bend
Bend Family Kitchen | 2-4pm
familykitchen.org
Shepherd's House Ministries | Noon
Donation items needed: hams, turkeys and socks
shepherdshouseministries.org
Redmond
Jericho Table at Church of God's Seventh Day | 4-5pm
541-548-3367
La Pine
La Pine Community Kitchen | Noon-2pm
lapinecommunitykitchen.org