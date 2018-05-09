Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 09, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Rethink Food Waste Challenge starts May 14 

By
click to enlarge FLICKR
  • Flickr

Did you know you probably throw away 25 percent of the food you buy? That's a crazy amount of wasted food and money. The Rethink Waste Project, a program of The Environmental Center, is encouraging people to take the Rethink Food Waste Challenge. Starting May 14, people can participate by weighing and recording the cumulative food wasted each week. During the four-week challenge participants learn how to make simple behavior changes to prevent wasted food. Two grand prize winners will receive $400 in harvest bucks.

To learn more and sign up, visit rethinkwasteproject.org/foodwaste.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 9-16, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Chow

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation