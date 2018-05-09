Rethink Food Waste Challenge starts May 14 

click to enlarge Flickr

Did you know you probably throw away 25 percent of the food you buy? That's a crazy amount of wasted food and money. The Rethink Waste Project, a program of The Environmental Center, is encouraging people to take the Rethink Food Waste Challenge. Starting May 14, people can participate by weighing and recording the cumulative food wasted each week. During the four-week challenge participants learn how to make simple behavior changes to prevent wasted food. Two grand prize winners will receive $400 in harvest bucks.



To learn more and sign up, visit rethinkwasteproject.org/foodwaste.