 Reviving Live Music | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 17, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Reviving Live Music 

Excited to make its return to the stage, The Old Revival has tried to make the most of its time away

By

Things are still far from normal, but at least live music is back in some capacity in Central Oregon. It's probably been months since many of us have been to a concert that wasn't being viewed over our computer or phone screens. So if I'm jonesing for a show, one can only imagine how artists themselves are feeling.

The Old Revival will revive its live show this Saturday. - COURTESY BRANDON PRINZING
  • Courtesy Brandon Prinzing
  • The Old Revival will revive its live show this Saturday.

Brandon Prinzing of The Old Revival tells the Source that he and his band have never gone this long without playing a show. Spoiler: It's been four months!! In our interview, Prinzing shares what kept the group busy during shutdown and how good it feels to be back as they gear up to play at the Volcanic Theatre Pub this Saturday.

Source Weekly: So for some perspective, when was the last live show you guys did? Have you ever gone this long without a full-on in-person concert?

Brandon Prinzing: The last time we played was this February at WinterFest in Bend. This has definitely been the longest we have gone since the band began without playing any live music. It's been tough!

SW: Were you able to work on new music during this hiatus?

BP: When everything began to shut down, we were well into recording our upcoming record. So it allowed us to really buckle down and focus on the recording process. When live shows are no longer an option, it allows you to put every ounce of your creative energy into what's in front of you. For us, we were simply lucky to have a new record to continue working on and to finish.

SW: How excited are you to play at the Volcanic this weekend?

BP: We couldn't be more excited to be back at the Volcanic. It's one of our favorite local spots to play, and it feels like it's been forever since we have been able to jump on the VTP stage.

SW: Other than it being a source of income, what did you miss most about not being able to play shows for this long?

BP: This band has always been built around having a live show that connects everyone in the room for a small moment in time. It's a short window in everyone's hectic lives, band and audience alike, that nothing else matters but the music and the present moment. For us, I know that's what we miss most. The connection. Now more than ever, I think that's the kind of thing we need the most.

It's strangely comforting to know that bands are playing around Central Oregon again. Even if you aren't at the show—the fact people are out there enjoying time at a concert just feels right.

To catch The Old Revival and Michalis Patterson for a shot of live music in your life, be sure to grab tickets fast, since VTP is operating with limited capacity.

The Old Revival w/ Michalis Patterson
Saturday, June 20, 8pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$10


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Drift

Staff Pick
Drift - River's Place

Thu., June 18, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Phase 2unes

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 10, 2020
    New reopening guidelines mean a shot of live music for Central Oregon—by Central Oregonians More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Bandcamp is a Platform for the People

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 4, 2020
    The music hosting site and publication will once again waive fees to support artists and then the NAACP Legal Defense Fund More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Triple Whammy

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020
    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 17-24, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation