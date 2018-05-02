Search
May 02, 2018

Rhubarb Dessert Contest at the Rhubarb Festival 

Rhubarb is that lovely, tart vegetable with notes of sour green apples that sings when you add sugar. Get in the kitchen now and start working on your best rhubarb dessert to be ready for the contest in June. Will you create a pie, tart or muffins? How about a fluffy meringue with rhubarb curd? You will be judged on taste, use of rhubarb, appearance and creativity and the top four desserts will win prizes. This sweet contest happens during the High Desert Rhubarb Festival in La Pine. It's Oregon's only rhubarb festival and a must attend for rhubarb lovers. At the event you can taste rhubarb laced treats including rhubarb wine and beer.

High Desert Rhubarb Festival & Rhubarb Dessert Content
Sat., June 9
50808 Huntington Rd., La Pine
lsgardens.com/rhubarb_festival.html
541-536-2049



