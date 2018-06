Lisa Sipe

Devore's Good Food Store is now The Humble Beet. You can check out the new store at its ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 14 from 4:15pm to 5pm. New owners Aaron Talbot and Hailey Garside plan on keeping some old Devore's favorites while offering more locally-sourced produce and a coffee bar.

The Humble Beet

1124 NW Newport Ave., Bend

humblebeet.com

541-389-6588