October 30, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Riff Cold Brewed Wins Big at Bend Venture 

The $85,000 investment allows Riff to keep innovating, using previously-disregarded pulp

By

Riff Cold Brewed, which presented at the 2019 Bend Venture Conference, won the investment award for Impact Stage—companies that aim to make measurable environmental or social impact. Riff's mission has been to repurpose often-disposed coffeefruit into an all-natural sparkling energy drink.

Alter Ego sparkling coffeefruit tea served on-tap at Riff - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Alter Ego sparkling coffeefruit tea served on-tap at Riff

Riff's website describes the coffee berry as the "naturally caffeinated, naturally sweet and bright fruity pulp that holds the bean right up until harvest." The $85,000 investment will allow the founders of Riff to continue to innovate using this previously-disregarded pulp.

Riff Craft Food & Beverage Taproom
555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
541-312-9330
Sun-Thu 9am-8pm, Fri-Sat 9am-9pm
riffcoldbrewed.com


