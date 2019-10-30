Riff Cold Brewed Wins Big at Bend Venture 

Riff Cold Brewed, which presented at the 2019 Bend Venture Conference, won the investment award for Impact Stage—companies that aim to make measurable environmental or social impact. Riff's mission has been to repurpose often-disposed coffeefruit into an all-natural sparkling energy drink.
Riff's website describes the coffee berry as the "naturally caffeinated, naturally sweet and bright fruity pulp that holds the bean right up until harvest." The $85,000 investment will allow the founders of Riff to continue to innovate using this previously-disregarded pulp.
Riff Craft Food & Beverage Taproom
555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
541-312-9330
Sun-Thu 9am-8pm, Fri-Sat 9am-9pm
riffcoldbrewed.com
