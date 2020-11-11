 Riff Teams Up with Stoller Family Estate for Wine Pop-Up | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 11, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Riff Teams Up with Stoller Family Estate for Wine Pop-Up 

90-minute tastings as well as wines by the glass or bottles

By

Stoller Family Estate, a winery in the Dundee Hills of Yamhill County, Oregon, has set up shop inside Riff Cold Brew Café & Taproom, in The Box Factory, for a holiday pop-up. The pop-up tasting room offers 90-minute tastings as well as wines by the glass or bottles Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm, and from 2 pm to 6 pm Sundays. Bend's Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails will also offer a small-plate menu.

Ring in the holidays with a wine tasting. - COURTESY STOLLER
  • Courtesy Stoller
  • Ring in the holidays with a wine tasting.

Wine flights are $20 per person, which can be waived by buying two bottles or joining the wine club. Make a reservation through Stoller's online reservation system (not required) at exploretock.com/stollerfamilyestate or by calling 503-864-3404.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Market Update: Median Prices Jump Again in Central Oregon
Grand Theft Autocrat
Free Will Astrology—Week of November 12
Giving Goes Viral
Letters to the Editor 11/12/20
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation