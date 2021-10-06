 RISE Troops Challenge | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 06, 2021 Outside » Go Here

RISE Troops Challenge 

A 3-mile or 7-mile obstacle course race that honors those who have served in the military

By

To honor those who have served in the military, Rise Events is hosting the third annual RISE Troops Challenge. The challenge at hand is a 3-mile or 7-mile obstacle course race that participants can tackle individually or with a die-hard team. The obstacles and challenges will be based on actual military tactics and training equipment used by an array of military branches.

Carrying ammo cans for resupplying and conquering military style walls represents only a handful of challenges included in the course. Fitness tasks and airsoft targets will also allow participants to embrace their grit, strength and warrior spirit.

Obstacles abound in the RISE Troops Challenge. - RILEY SMITH
  • Riley Smith
  • Obstacles abound in the RISE Troops Challenge.

The short version or "Troops Selection" course is more suited for newbies or beginners. This edition of the event will feature military-inspired obstacles over 3 miles. While the longer "Troops Extended" course will involve more advanced, Ranger-inspired "surprises" that add an extra 4 miles to the race. Anyone is encouraged to bust out the longer course option, not just trained contestants.

Teams can comprise of three to five members with tasks based on a team of four. In addition, entrants for both individual and team members must be 11 years or older, with anyone under 16 being accompanied by an adult.

Registration ranges from $65 to $85 and includes a Finisher T-shirt, medal, beer (courtesy of Boneyard Brewing) and an adventure to remember! Members who registered before Sept. 19 are guaranteed the t-shirt size they requested.

Prizes, beer and more will be the pinnacles during the race events after-party celebration.

RISE Troops Challenge
Sat., Oct. 9, 8:30am-1:30pm
Wanoga Sno Park
Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend
risechallengeevents.com/troopschallengeor
$65-$80


About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
