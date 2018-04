click to enlarge Flickr

click to enlarge Flickr

Tumalo Creek

The gravel road to the Tumalo Falls day use area is now open.The Forest Service opened the gate on the road April 18, and reminds visitors to be careful driving up to the falls because of spring road conditions, and heavy pedestrian and bike traffic.The parking area can become congested, especially on weekends, and users need to have recreation pass to use the parking lot.