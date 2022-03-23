Rock N Roll All Night,Trail Build Every Day 

With thoughts of spring comes an eagerness to bust the bike out and hit the trails. After a lackluster winter trails have been primed for a while, but trail traffic is going to increase.



One organization that maintains Central Oregon's trails year-round is Central Oregon Trail Alliance. COTA has worked to build a robust mountain biking community in Central Oregon for three decades. Without COTA's help some of the most popular trails in the area wouldn't exist (think Phil's Trail and the Wagnoga Complex, among many others). COTA been working to promote trail stewardship during this time, with the Rock 'n' Roll events adding to this history.

click to enlarge Credit Bob Gilbert

Volunteers gear up for a night of building trails.

Every Tuesday COTA hosts after work trail maintenance programs to ensure riders keep flowing smoothly. "We separate into different roles depending on the task but we all work as a team to make a better trail" Bob Gilbert, the Redmond COTA representative, says. The event is a group effort with the rewards of providing a better trail for the community. The group beer afterwards helps, too.

If unable to make it out to volunteer, keep in mind early trail season etiquette. Gilbert advises: "Share the trail and watch for other users. Be polite, pack it in and pack it out, avoid muddy trails if possible but also don't go around the puddles. Keep single track single. Trail Karma."

Volunteers will meet at the Cline Butte staging area at 5pm with the event lasting a few hours.



Rock 'n' Roll All Night and Trail Build Every Day

March 29, 5-7pm

Cline Butte Staging Area

Redmond

Free