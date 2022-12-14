 Rock Out for Music Education | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 14, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Rock Out for Music Education 

Fractal and the Mockingbird Foundation partner to raise money for young musicians to build skills and confidence

By

Phish fans unite for a night of giving back and jamtronica music. Local band Fractal is partnering with the Mockingbird Foundation to raise money for youth music education at a benefit concert this Saturday at the Domino Room.

The Mockingbird Foundation is a nonprofit supporting music education for young people, founded in 1997 by Phish fans passionate about inspiring future talent. Since it was founded, the nonprofit has distributed over $2 million in 558 grants in all 50 states. The funds are spent on music programs, scholarships and instruments.

click to enlarge Fractal is a five-piece band that plays organic jamtronica originals and surf rock grooves. - ERICA SWANTEK
  • Erica Swantek
  • Fractal is a five-piece band that plays organic jamtronica originals and surf rock grooves.

Liora Sponko is a board member with the Mockingbird Foundation and lives in Bend. She wanted to bring awareness to the work the nonprofit was doing to build confidence in young musicians in underserved communities.

"I thought a benefit concert would be a good way to connect music fans to this work," Sponko said. "It's the perfect audience, because music fans understand the importance of music education and building skills in young artists."

When looking for a local band to partner with, there was no better fit than the organic jamtronica band, Fractal. As Phish fans themselves, the band was familiar with the foundation before Sponko asked them to team up.

"Their music is really intricate and engaging, and it evolves," Sponko said. "They're a really fun, local band."

Playing music from Lotus, Goose, STS9 and Phish and rocking out to original songs, this band's sound features rhythmic grooves that cross genres. Fractal is known for high-energy shows and playing dance music for lively audiences.

Tickets are $10 and all net proceeds will benefit Mockingbird. Those passionate about the cause will have an opportunity to make larger contributions at the concert. Sponko will be at the informational booth to answer questions and provide a space for donations.

Concertgoers will also have the chance to win big with giveaways from local sponsors, including day passes to Mt. Bachelor, a river rafting trip on the lower Deschutes, an Apple TV, Mountain Supply gear, massage certificates, tattoo gift certificate and more.

Fractal to Benefit Music Education
Sat., Dec. 17, 8pm
The Domino Room
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$10

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.


Add a comment

