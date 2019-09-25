Ronin closing cart; brick and mortar ahead 

Ronin, the Japanese/sushi cart that has been a winner in the Source's Best of Central Oregon contest on multiple occasions, is closing its cart. Fans of the cart, currently located at The Bite in Tumalo, have through Monday, Sept. 30 to enjoy the wares in its current location. Next up for Ronin: a move to a brick-and-mortar location at Century Center on Bend's westside, set to open this fall.

Daniel Robbins Photography

Ronin kicks cart for a new home.



