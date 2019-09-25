Search
September 25, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Ronin closing cart; brick and mortar ahead 

Next up for Ronin: a move to a brick-and-mortar location at Century Center on Bend's westside

By

Ronin, the Japanese/sushi cart that has been a winner in the Source's Best of Central Oregon contest on multiple occasions, is closing its cart. Fans of the cart, currently located at The Bite in Tumalo, have through Monday, Sept. 30 to enjoy the wares in its current location. Next up for Ronin: a move to a brick-and-mortar location at Century Center on Bend's westside, set to open this fall.

Ronin kicks cart for a new home. - DANIEL ROBBINS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Daniel Robbins Photography
  • Ronin kicks cart for a new home.


