January 29, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Ronin, the Brick and Mortar 

Popular sushi cart moves to Century Center

What was once a delightful sushi food cart that has won Best Food Cart multiple times in the Source's Best of Central Oregon poll is now open as a brick and mortar. The Ronin food cart, formerly at The Bite in Tumalo, has morphed into Bend Izakaya Ronin, located in the Century Center on Bend's west side. The spot, which opened earlier this month, offers a casual, casual Izakaya-style menu with small plates, fresh fish, beer, wine, sake and more.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Bend Izakaya Ronin
60 SW Century Dr., Suite 120, Bend
Tue.-Sun. 4-9pm
On Facebook


