Ronin, the Brick and Mortar 

What was once a delightful sushi food cart that has won Best Food Cart multiple times in the Source's Best of Central Oregon poll is now open as a brick and mortar. The Ronin food cart, formerly at The Bite in Tumalo, has morphed into Bend Izakaya Ronin, located in the Century Center on Bend's west side. The spot, which opened earlier this month, offers a casual, casual Izakaya-style menu with small plates, fresh fish, beer, wine, sake and more.
Bend Izakaya Ronin
60 SW Century Dr., Suite 120, Bend
Tue.-Sun. 4-9pm
