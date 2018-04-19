Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 19, 2018 Special Sections » Restaurant Guide

Rookie of the Year 

Wild Oregon Foods, Northwest inspired deli

By
KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

"It kind of started off in a delicatessen, local-sourced view," James Fink recounts, as he presses a bison burger into the flat-top grill in the kitchen of Wild Oregon Foods. Seven months later, he says, "it's kind of more steered towards a diner—nostalgic, classic-style foods."

When you're a rookie restaurant, shifting with the tastes of your clientele can be key in ensuring success. Peek at the regular menu and you'll find a host of deli-style items, including Reuben and Rachel Sliders—sliders that Source resident foodie, Lisa Sipe, admitted she continued to crave days after eating them—as well as salt and vinegar chicken wings and the Wild Smashburger, a bison or Impossible Burger served with Tillamook Cheddar.

click to enlarge KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

Fink says items such as the Bison Mac & Cheese, the Wild Spaghetti O's and Fried Chicken Fridays are keeping people coming back. In true Northwest fashion, these are refined takes on the classics: the Spaghetti O's come with a house made spicy vodka tomato sauce and mini bison meatballs; the Bison Mac & Cheese includes a house-made four-cheese sauce, caramelized onions, ground bison and spinach.

Fink, who opened the spot in September 2017 with his wife, Sarah, is a classically trained chef, with 25 years' experience, as he puts it, "playing restaurant," most recently serving as sous chef at Deschutes Brewery, as well as previous stints as Jackson's Corner and Brasada Ranch. Also on staff is Fink's brother, Michael, who was on hand when they selected their location, in the same shopping center as the Bend Factory Outlet Stores along S. Hwy 97. A location in a shopping center might seem like a drawback, but the owners see it as a positive.

"We walked in and it kind of just felt right," Fink says, recalling how the spot reminded him of a deli in a strip mall in the Bay Area, to which he and his brother would drive 30 minutes to get a killer sandwich. "It's new territory for Bend, away from downtown," but that could be its strength, Fink says.

KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

"I decided to take a chance and bring healthy home-cooked food to the south side of town. You've got KFC and McDonald's and Shari's, Subway, everything that's down here. We decided to try and put out a little love into the food world. It was a big gamble, and still scary as can be," Fink said.

KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

With an outdoor seating area, a full bar and a varied, inspired menu that puts a focus on sourcing ingredients from local farms, it might be time for you to give this south-side rookie a try.

Wild Oregon Foods
61334 S. Hwy. 97, Suite 360, Bend
541-668-6344
wildoregonfoods.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in Restaurant Guide

Speaking of...

More Restaurant Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Restaurant Guide 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Restaurant Guide

  • Restaurant Guide »

    Five Food Trends for 2018

    • by Lisa Sipe
    • Apr 19, 2018
    Get out your napkins, Central Oregon, because these food trends for 2018 are going to make you want to eat—lots More »

  • Restaurant Guide »

    Food Cart of the Year

    • by Lisa Sipe
    • Apr 19, 2018
    Scoutpost dropping flavor bombs More »

  • Restaurant Guide »

    Go Old School

    • by Lisa Sipe
    • Apr 19, 2018
    For you newcomers, here's how to eat like you're in vintage Bend More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Special Issues & Guides

Rookie of the Year

Restaurant Guide

Rookie of the Year

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation