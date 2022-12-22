T

iStock

Homemade chicken noodle soup is easy with leftover rotisserie chicken.

This is a great soup for right now because it’s warming and nourishing, perfect for cold winter days and chicken soup always helps someone with a cold or sore throat feel better. Plus, if the holidays are hectic for you and the house is full of family and visitors, this is a one pot meal that works for most everyone after a day of snow p

lay or on a night when you just need to keep life simple.







he idea behind this soup is using leftover chicken and simple vegetables you’re likely to have on hand to make a hearty soup that tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. You can whip this up in about 20 minutes but then let it simmer on the stove until ready to serve. You can substitute turkey for chicken or even leave the chicken out if you want a veggie soup instead.





Another thing about this soup that I love is how you can riff on the recipe. You can add different spices for different flavors, such as cumin, chili powder and lime juice to give it a south-of-the-border taste. Or you can substitute rice for the noodles; just remember it will take a little longer for the rice to get tender. You can leave out the carrot if you don’t have any on hand. You can add more vegetables and more broth if you want a bigger pot of soup. You really can’t screw it up, which is a beautiful thing.



Serve this soup with crackers or a hunk of nice bread and if you want to get really fancy, toss a simple green salad to serve alongside. Mmm Mmm Good (as they say)!

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Serves 6-8

-Several swirls of olive oil

-2 tablespoons butter

-1/2 yellow or white onion, minced

-2 or 3 large carrots, peeled and chopped small

-2 stalks celery, trimmed and chopped small

-Salt, as desired

-Black pepper, as desired

-32-ounces (1 regular size box) or 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

-2 cups water

-2 bay leaves, optional

-2 teaspoons oregano, optional

-2-3 more tablespoons butter, optional

- 1 cup egg noodles or any other pasta you have on hand

-1 to 2 cups leftover rotisserie chicken, chopped or shredded into bite-size pieces

-Lemon juice, to taste, optional

-Parsley, garnish, optional



Heat olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a large soup pot or other large heavy pot on medium heat. Add onions, carrots and celery. Season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Sauté until the vegetables are almost tender.



Add broth and water to the vegetables along with bay leaves and oregano if using or other preferred spices. If you want a richer broth, stir in extra 2-3 tablespoons butter. Bring the broth to a low boil and add noodles. Cook gently until noodles are tender, 6-8 minutes typically. Stir in chicken. Taste the soup. Add more seasonings as desired including lemon juice to taste. Garnish with parsley if desired.



**Please note, this soup can be stored in airtight container in refrigerator for several days.