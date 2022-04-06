 Running into 2022 Side by Side | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 06, 2022 Outside » Outside Features

Running into 2022 Side by Side 

After two years, Bend Marathon is back hitting the ground running to find ways to support the community

By

Bend Marathon has had to cancel its in-person races for the past two years, but this year, runners will be delighted to know that the "real deal" is back. On Sunday April 10 organizers will stage the marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k in-person races, starting and ending in the Old Mill District where it's easy for family and friends to catch the most exciting parts of the action. There's also a virtual challenge running from April 1 to May 31 for adults and youth.

click to enlarge Racers challenge themselves at Bend Marathon's previous race in 2020. - PHOTOS BY MAX KING
  • Photos by Max King
  • Racers challenge themselves at Bend Marathon's previous race in 2020.

With two years of virtual-only events, the people behind Bend Marathon are very excited to be hosting in-person races again. This year, they're also working on becoming a leader in sustainability. To do that they have made some practical changes to the organization.

The Source interviewed Bend Marathon's Kari Strang and here's what she had to say.

Source Weekly: Who is the average person doing a marathon these days?

Kari Strang: I'm not sure if there is an average person doing a marathon. A common theme is people that want to challenge themselves.

SW: What goes into putting on an event like this?

KS: A lot of planning, teamwork, and passion for the event and desire to create the best possible experience for your participants.

SW: What did it look like to have to see the marathon set aside for not one, but two years?

click to enlarge Runners romp through the high desert track at the last in-person event in 2020. - MAX KING
  • Max King
  • Runners romp through the high desert track at the last in-person event in 2020.

KS: It was disappointing. The loss of community, knowledge that many people had trained hard for the event and didn't get to have the in-person experience they had hoped for. We did all we could to create the best possible virtual experience for them, and the virtual event was great but still not the same as the "real deal."

SW: What does it feel like to be back after two years?

KS: It feels awesome! We are very excited to be back in person this year.

SW: When did you know that you could have a 2022 event?

KS: We've been hopeful for many months. Then Omicron hit and we got nervous, but thankfully we've moved through that and can go forward. 

SW: You mention that you have this goal to become the leader in the sport of road running in sustainability? How do you plan to do that?

KS: We are working on incrementally reducing our environmental impact. We've moved to more local sourcing of products and food, race "medals" made from wood versus plastic or metal, encouraging use of reusable cups or other water devices, implementing a teracycle program for our aid stations and finish area, finish line provisions with minimal packaging or waste. The list goes on.

Get more info about Bend Marathon by visiting its website, bend-marathon.com. There you can register to participate in a race online, become a volunteer, and find local charities worth donating to.


Bend Marathon
April 10
Bend
Bend-marathon.com
0-$130

About The Author

Trinity Bradle

Trinity Bradle

Marketing intern from Linfield University.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Cleanup Crew

    The Cleanup Crew

    Carrion beetles perform a much-needed service in the natural world
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Nov 25, 2020
  • All Hail the Queens

    All Hail the Queens

    The future of bumblebee species depends, as it always does, on the queens who have survived winter and are now emerging
    • By LeeAnn Kriegh
    • Apr 14, 2021

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Celebrate National Poetry Month at COCC

Celebrate National Poetry Month at COCC - Central Oregon Community College

Tue., April 12, 3-4 p.m., Wed., April 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tue., April 19, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Fri., April 22, 6-8 p.m. and Tue., April 26, 5:30-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Seasoned with Sun

    • By Kelli Neumann
    • Mar 30, 2022
    This spring, enjoy the flowers—because that's what they were designed for! More »

  • Outside Features »

    Watching the Nest

    • By Jim Anderson
    • Mar 30, 2022
    The only known Golden Eagle cam in North America is near Sisters, capturing a mom and dad sitting on their eggs More »

  • Outside Features »

    Early Spring Wildflowers to Welcome the Season

    • By Sarah Mowry
    • Mar 23, 2022
    With fickle weather, the only sure sign that spring is really here is the arrival of colorful flowers More »
  • More »

More by Trinity Bradle

  • Don't Worry, Ski Happy!

    Don't Worry, Ski Happy!

    Josh Suran posts positive conditions reports at Mt. Bachelor in hopes of making the community smile
    • By Trinity Bradle
    • Mar 30, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 6-12, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation