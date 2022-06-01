 Running Mad for Craft Beer | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 01, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Running Mad for Craft Beer 

The Bend Beer Chase offers a tour of Central Oregon’s beer scene

By

When discussing beer and running combined into a race, the first thought that comes up is the infamous beer mile challenge. This is where racers have to run a lap around the track, chug a beer and then go again until completing four laps and four beers as fast as possible. This challenge usually involves pain and regret that grows as the bubbles inside the gut get sloshed around. But not all beer races have to be this painful.

click to enlarge COURTESY BEND BEER RUN VIA FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy Bend Beer Run Via Facebook

The Bend Beer Chase is a one-day relay event put on by the same people who organize the Cascade Lakes Relay. It involves teams of one to six people who run a 55-mile course spanning from Bend to Redmond and back. Runners have to run 4 to 8 mile stretches that end at either breweries or beer filling stations. Runners are rewarded with a sampler at each hand-off point, although drinking is not required— rules that ensure gut comfort is at a premium during the race. Each team is required to have a designated driver who must remain sober. 

The race offers a chance to explore the beautiful backroads and trails between Bend and Redmond, while of course getting a unique tour of Central Oregon breweries. After the relay portion of the race, teams are invited to participate in the 3-mile Keg Leg. This beer-heavy stretch brings participants to eight different craft breweries before going back to the finish line where 20 beers are on tap. 

So, lace up the running shoes this weekend and explore Central Oregon craft beer... while only suffering just a little bit. 


Bend Beer Chase
Sat. June 4, 7am
Bend and Redmond
$40 Per Person

