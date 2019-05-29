Sales, Classes, Gallery Opportunity 

Call to Artists

Red Chair Gallery is looking for artists to join its cooperative! This is a great opportunity to sell your work in a downtown setting. Open since 2010, Red Chair Gallery has artists share time running the shop, which allows you to learn about and connect with other local artists as well as art buyers and appreciators. Having a space where artists can get work seen on a regular basis and make some sales can prove invaluable to growing a craft. The gallery is looking for one 2D artist and one 3D artist. 3D artists working in metal, wood, fabric or "anything unusual" will be given first consideration. Application packets are available in the gallery.

Teafly Peterson

Got art to share? Red Chair Galllery downtown may just be the place.

103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend

Redchairgallerybend.com

Applications available at gallery

Spring Ceramics Sale at COCC

When studios get cleaned out, you benefit. On June 6 and 7, Central Oregon Community College will hold its Spring Ceramics Sale featuring work from students and faculty. The sale will feature both functional and sculptural items made from stoneware and porcelain. You never know what sweet gem you might find—and even give an aspiring artist a sale that brightens their day.

Thu., June 6, 9am-4pm; Fri., June 7, 9 am-2pm

Central Oregon Community College

Pence Hall, room 226

Free



Tumalo Art Farm

Tumalo Art Farm, a private ceramics studio, is offering a 5-week class beginning in June. The class covers handbuilding—teaching the age-old techniques of coil, pinch or slab-building methods. As someone who's never been successful on a pottery wheel, I know how learning a craft can easily turn you off of it (ask me about felting sometime)—which is why this class could be a great introduction or re-introduction to working clay with your hands not on a wheel. The class is being offered on five consecutive Monday evenings, taught by Anne Goodrich Hunter, who brings over 20 years of teaching experience. This class is open to all levels of students.



5-week Ceramic Handbuilding Class

Mondays in June and July 1, 6-9pm

Tumalo Art Farm

66405 Cline Falls Rd., Tumalo

Tumaloartfarm.com

$180