April 13, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Salmon Run 2022 

The half marathon, 10k & 5k returns to the Athletic Club of Bend

By

This week, the Salmon Run returns for its 32nd year. The Salmon Run, and many other races, have been challenged during pandemic times. In 2020 the event switched to an online only format, while last year the race moved to Pronghorn Resort due to COVID. Similar to the salmon that make their annual journey, the race has overcome obstacles to return again this year to the Athletic Club of Bend. An on-line option is available as well.

Hailed as one of the earliest half marathons in the Northwest, the Salmon Run, put on by Lay It Out Events, is an opportunity to bust out the running legs and gauge those fitness levels. If a half marathon feels a little too soon, there are 5k and 10k options available. 

Salmon run returns for its 32nd year! - COURTESY LAY IT OUT EVENTS
  • Courtesy Lay it out Events
  • Salmon run returns for its 32nd year!

The course flows through the Old Mill and up the infamous river trail before finishing at the Athletic Club of Bend. The 5k and 10k races will be relatively flat, while the half marathon picks up some elevation as racers climb out of the river trail and up toward the end of the 7th Mountain and Century Drive. There will be rewards for the top three male and female racers of each category, and plenty of beer at the finish line.

If there are junior racers in the family there is the Little Fry hatch run for children ages 3-10. This is a non-competitive race that emphasizes fun and exercise. 

Participants can register up until race day, but it will be cheaper to do so beforehand. Race times are staggered by distance. The half marathon begins at 9am, 10k at 9:15am and the 5k at 9:30am. The Little Fry event will be the finale of the day beginning at noon. Stretch your legs and run into spring! 

Salmon Run
Sat., April 23 9am-noon
Athletic Club of Bend
61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend
$40-$60/Salmon Run $7 Little Fry

