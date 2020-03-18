 Salmon Run Goes Virtual | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 18, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Salmon Run Goes Virtual 

The annual 5K, 10K and half marathon races let runners race from wherever they want

By
click to enlarge LAY IT OUT EVENTS
  • Lay It Out Events

The 2020 Salmon Run was scheduled for April 5. Instead of canceling it entirely, local events company, Lay It Out Events, is finding a way to keep the run alive and support physical activity during the spread of COVID-19 by going virtual.

Racers can run on the course LIOE had in place by downloading maps off the Salmon Run website, or if you're out of town (or out of state), run your chosen distance anywhere you want! Go ahead and tell your friends from all over to sign up. You can literally run the race today and send in your recording.

Runners will record times using Strava or another GPS app and then email race times to race@layitoutevents.com by 11pm on April 5. Recording is all based on honor system. Those who register will be mailed a race bib, finisher's medal and a Salmon Run long sleeve with each registration.

In this period, it's important to stay healthy, and a little bit of physical activity and fresh air can go a long way. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of that with a long-lasting community tradition.

Lay It Out Events is the sister company of the Source Weekly.

Salmon Run
Now until 11pm on April 5. Run a 5K, 10K or Half Marathon wherever you want to complete the 2020 Salmon Run!


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 18-25, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Go Here

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Pole Creek

    Pole Creek

    A trailhead less traveled
    • by David Sword
    • Aug 1, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation