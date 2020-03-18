Salmon Run Goes Virtual 

click to enlarge Lay It Out Events

The 2020 Salmon Run was scheduled for April 5. Instead of canceling it entirely, local events company, Lay It Out Events, is finding a way to keep the run alive and support physical activity during the spread of COVID-19 by going virtual.

Racers can run on the course LIOE had in place by downloading maps off the Salmon Run website, or if you're out of town (or out of state), run your chosen distance anywhere you want! Go ahead and tell your friends from all over to sign up. You can literally run the race today and send in your recording.

Runners will record times using Strava or another GPS app and then email race times to race@layitoutevents.com by 11pm on April 5. Recording is all based on honor system. Those who register will be mailed a race bib, finisher's medal and a Salmon Run long sleeve with each registration.

In this period, it's important to stay healthy, and a little bit of physical activity and fresh air can go a long way. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of that with a long-lasting community tradition.

Lay It Out Events is the sister company of the Source Weekly.

