Salute Italian Opens Downtown 

You may have noticed a vacancy along Bond Street after the folks at Citizen sold their restaurant. While the sellers, who also own Bowtie Catering, left the downtown spot to focus on their growing catering services, a new restaurant has been brewing with only speculation as to who or what would be taking its place—until now. Salute opened its doors, with cozy Italian grub, only weeks ago.

Courtesy of Salute

Holy Cannoli! Housemade desserts at Salute.

The restaurant's Instagram page features dishes such as spaghetti bolognese, lemon and amaretto grilled prawns, "heavenly" housemade tiramisu and classic cannoli. The spot offers wine, craft cocktails, homemade pasta and desserts Monday through Saturday 4pm until close.

Salute

Mon-Sat 4pm-close

1045 NW Bond St., Bend

541-323-0279

facebook.com/salutebend

Instagram @saluteitalianbend