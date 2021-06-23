 Sample the Goods | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 23, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Sample the Goods 

Catch these sampler plates from some of the competitors at this weekend's Central Oregon BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival

By

Barbecue is kind of a big deal. Whether it's Texas-style brisket or Korean-style galbi, most cultures have some type of tradition of cooking meat over an open fire—and they all spell deliciousness.

All that deliciousness comes together this weekend for the Central Oregon BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival—a new event debuting at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center this year. On top of food trucks, vendors, beer and whiskey, a highlight of the event is the competition, in which at least 16 teams will compete for glory in this Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association-sanctioned event. Competitors will compete in categories that include pork, brisket, chicken and pork ribs.

CONSTANZE RIECHERT-KURTZE / PIXABAY
  • Constanze Riechert-Kurtze / Pixabay

That's cool and all—but I know you're wondering how you can get some of those goods. Lucky for you, four of the competitors will offer sampler platters of their goods—and chances are there are some you haven't yet tried. Competitors offering barbecue samplers include The Original Northwest BBQ Company from Buckley, Washington; BBQ Aloha from Renton, Washington; Fat Dad's Barbecue from Klamath Falls and The Tipsy Pigs from La Pine. Check 'em out.

Some local favorites will be there as well. While they're not competing, locals can also look out for barbecue delights from Bend businesses that include Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Pop's Southern BBQ, Northwest Wing Shop, Bigfoot Barbecue Co. and Bad Boys BBQ, along with other local vendors. If you're into barbecue, they may have to roll you out of this event.

Central Oregon BBQ is put on by Lay It Out Events, the sister company to the Source Weekly.

Central Oregon BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival
Fri., June 25-Sun., June 27
Fri. 4-10pm, Sat. 11am-10pm, Sun. 11am-5pm
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
centraloregonbbq.com
$10 admisssion
Tickets at bendticket.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
June 23-30, 2021

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

