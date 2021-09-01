 Sampling Bend's Best Beers | The Beer Issue | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 01, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » The Beer Issue

Sampling Bend's Best Beers 

I tried all of Bend's top-voted beers. I didn't realize that trying them all at once is not recommended.

By

In the Source Weekly's Best Of 2021 edition, Central Oregonians ranked their favorite beers in five categories: Dark, hazy, light, IPA and seasonal. Being relatively new to the area, I decided to try all the winners and runners up I could find to get a better understanding of the local beer scene. Being relatively new to beer reporting, I decided to drink them all in one sitting, writing as I go.

As a news guy the act of reporting on a vice is foreign to me. Writing why a beer is good is, to me, like writing about why puppies are cute. I've never had a beer I didn't like and to date my favorite type of beer is: free. So, without further ado, let's drink.

Sometimes, the job can drive you to drink. Don&#39;t believe me? Check out the story I covered on page 9. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • Sometimes, the job can drive you to drink. Don't believe me? Check out the story I covered on page 9.

Light Beers

Sentimental for the Miller Lites I stole from my father as a teenager, I decide to start with the Crux Pilsner, the light beer runner-up. The German-style beer doesn't disappoint, and reminds me of those Millers had they been thoughtfully brewed by hand and not the cold corporate fist of the Miller Brewing Company.

Next up is Good Life's Sweet As, a pale ale with fruitier notes than the pilsner, and retaining an easy light beer drinkability. In fact, it's so drinkable I'm drinking another.

Dark Beers

Three beers in and I'm craving something a little darker, so I pop open our Dark Beer runner-up, 10 Barrel's S1nist0r Black Ale. Being the (now tipsy) grammar guy that I am, I ignore the strange spelling and take a swig; surprisingly the dark beer doesn't have the liquid bread characteristics of a Guinness. It tastes a bit like chocolate and it makes you dizzy, that's a good thing.

My fifth beer is one of Bend's finest, Deschutes Brewery's flagship Black Butte Porter. I try to focus on the tastes, aromas and mouthfeel, but five beers deep and I am unable to think about anything besides having a cigarette. I go smoke, temporarily destroying my palate and therefore my ability to judge how delicious it was. Having had this one before, I'll assume it was great.

IPAs

Ahh, the India Pale Ale, the most maligned of all beers. People say IPAs are just for hipsters, but that's impossible because I like them, too. I start with Sunriver Brewing's Vicious Mosquito IPA, our runner-up in the IPA category. Earlier I said my favorite beer is free, but I'm changing my mind. Now, my favorite beer is: Sixth.

Next up we've got RPM IPA, which has won this award nine times. Nine awards speak for themselves, at least better than I can; my speech is slurred and I'm fergitting I'm supposed to be doing serious beer journalism.

Hazy

Hazy's how I'm feeling and hazy's what I'm drinking, starting with Good Life Sippy Cup Hazy Pale. Tastes a bit like fruits and beer, and goddamn I'm wasted. 10/10. New favorite Beer: Eight!

The winner of the hazy catergory is Deschutes Brewery's Fresh Haze, spuriously named as it comes in a can. Despite the false advertising, the beer's good, and I'm good and really, I'm OK.

Seasonal

It feels like Christmas but it aren't, and our winners for seasonal are both Winter beers. Deschutes Brewery's Jubelale and Red Chair eevade me for now, but I'm determined to drink my 10th and 11th beer. To archieve thus, I'm maintaining my current blood alcohol lever until it available.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More in The Beer Issue

More The Beer Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Sunday Jazz at Maragas Winery featuring Lisa Dae Trio

Staff Pick
Sunday Jazz at Maragas Winery featuring Lisa Dae Trio - Maragas Winery

Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Continues through Oct. 31
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in The Beer Issue

More by Jack Harvel

  • The Grand Ol' Provocateurs

    The Grand Ol' Provocateurs

    Conservative pundit Raheem Kassam, former Breitbart editor and UKIP candidate, lays out a pro-Trump future in a post-Trump world
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 1, 2021
  • COVID's Fourth Semester

    COVID's Fourth Semester

    What’s new and what’s the same for Central Oregon students
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 31, 2021
  • AIDing or Abetting?

    AIDing or Abetting?

    A proposal to pipe over 13 miles of Arnold Irrigation District worries many of its patrons
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 25, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 1- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation