Saturday is for (Book) Lovers 

Avid readers can find exclusive Independent Bookstore Day titles at participating stores this Saturday.

The last Saturday in April, bookstores across the U.S. celebrate Independent Bookstore Day. Participating stores organize their own unique events, but shoppers can expect to find exclusive book titles, discounts and the company of other book lovers.

Dudley's Bookshop Cafe in Bend is holding a storewide sale in addition to a meet and greet with local author Milree Latimer, who will discuss her newly published book, "Those We Left Behind."

Anyone who makes a purchase will be entered into Dudley's raffle for stacks of free books. Those who like a little mystery can also purchase a Blind Date with a Book—all proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of the Ochocos to help build it a new shelter. "We will be wrapping up in paper bags, like five books, so people won't know exactly what they are," said Tom Beans, owner of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe. "It'll be like, 'literary fiction,' 'science'—we'll basically give an idea what's in there."

Herringbone Books in Redmond will host giveaways, live music and snacks throughout the day, as well as a number of local authors who will discuss their books and suggest a few of their favorite titles to shoppers.





In addition to selling exclusive books, Roundabout Books will host Dr. Suess activities and games for the little ones. Local children's author Julie Zwillich will be at the store at 11am and Major Margaret Will, author of "Tell: Love, Defiance, and the Military Trial at the Tipping Point of Gay Rights" at 2pm.

To make a day of it, join the Central Oregon Book Quest. Visit all four participating bookstores—Herringbone Books, Paulina Springs Books in Sisters, Dudley's Bookshop Café and Roundabout Books in Bend—for a stamp in your Book Quest Passport. After collecting all four, participants earn a special discount on their next purchase.

Independent Bookstore Day

Saturday, April 28

indiebookstoreday.com

Participating Bookstore

Dudley's Bookshop Cafe (Bend)

Roundabout Books (Bend)

Herringbone Books (Redmond)

Paulina Springs Books (Sisters)



