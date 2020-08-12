Live music isn't dead. It's more like it's in hibernation, so we're seeing it less frequently, because we, too, have also been in a form of hibernation the last few months. But when you do get a chance to step out of your cave you might be lucky enough to see some live tunes. Especially if it's Saturday night at Silver Moon Brewing.

Courtesy Silver Moon

Michalis Patterson plays a set during Save The Music Saturdays.

Since Aug. 1, High Desert Music Collective has been setting up shows at Silver Moon to safely bring together people to enjoy performances from local artists. The series kicked off with Drift and The Mostest, and this past weekend was a show from James Edmunds and Michalis Patterson. But for those who haven't been there, they haven't missed out on all the fun yet. There are still three more shows in the series. The Alicia Viani Band on Aug. 15, Jess Ryan Band and Cosmonautical on Aug. 22 and Poolside Leper Society and Chupa Cobra on Aug. 29.

"We're thrilled to be a part of an event that is paving the way for what could be the new standard of live music," says Alicia Viani, who will perform with her band this weekend.

As a music fan it's great to see that there are so many different styles of music being played during this series—everything from folk, hip-hop, rock and more. With this lineup, everyone is sure to find something they enjoy, which is pretty clutch considering we could all use a pick-me-up right now. This series is being held on Silver Moon's patio, which offers lots of space, with socially-distanced seating. But please remember to bring your mask to keep the events safe for everyone.

Another bonus with this series is that it's available for livestreams on the High Desert Music Collective's Facebook page. So even if you can't make it out or are choosing not to go in person, you can still experience the performance from the comfort of your home, which Viani says still has great sound. I suggest cracking a beer to help simulate the brewery setting, but that's just me.

It's also up for debate about who's more excited for these shows—the fans or the artists?

"I'm aching to play live music again, but struggle with the ethics of being a part of what makes a crowd gather. But these Saturday events are striving to be super responsible while providing the opportunity for live art that we all need," says Viani. "Great folks are lined up. I'm excited to play and be in the audience, too."

Save The Music Saturdays presents: Alicia Viani Band

Saturday, Aug. 15, 4pm

Silver Moon Brewing Patio

24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

No cover