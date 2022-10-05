Save the Planet with Go Clean Energy 

Plan projects and practices to help save the planet, save money and promote clean energy Thursday at the 7th Annual Go Clean Energy Conference. Hosted at Central Oregon Community College, the event invites businesses, government and all individuals interested in clean energy solutions to join for a day full of speakers, vendors and networking.

This conference serves as a space to help provide knowledge to help people pursue projects in clean energy efficiency, electric vehicles, energy storage and electrifying buildings, said Diane Hodiak, executive director of 350 Deschutes. The main theme of the conference is electrification.

With over 30 speakers, the conference will cover a variety of energy topics. Bob Keefe, author of Climatenomics, presents at the conference. Keefe will discuss the exploding green jobs popping up all around the world. Scott Bolton, senior vice president of transmission development at PacifiCorp, will present on electric infrastructure and the move toward electrification in the West. Melanie Plaut is a retired doctor and now focuses her work on fossil fuel resistance. Plaut will speak on the health and safety aspects of fossil gas.

Innovative speakers are presenting to inspire the community, provide professional expertise and answer questions about how to sustain clean energy usage and push for policies that will create systematic change.

"It's a climate crisis," Hodiak said. "And we are seeing this with wildfires and water shortages. And yet, we have solutions. We have solutions to the climate crisis. We have only to implement them."

Everyone of all income levels is invited to learn how to save energy and see how our government can implement policies to move toward clean energy.

"Climate change is an everyone problem," Hodiak said. "Everyone can do something that will help lower their costs and help the planet."

Visit gocleanenergy.org to purchase tickets for the all-day event.



Go Clean Energy Conference

Thu., Oct. 6, 9am-4:30pm

Central Oregon Community College

2600 NW College Way, Bend

gocleanenergy.org

$50/general, $29/veterans