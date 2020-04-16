Scary Busey Drops the "Tower Peeler" EP 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.
Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.
Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.Support Us Here
Metalheads, gather 'round: Scary Busey is offering its latest project for free on Bandcamp (and available on other platforms too) while we’re all on lockdown. Titled “Tower Peeler,” the three-track EP is a pleasant surprise from the Bend-based hard rockers.
The first two songs, “Profondo Rosso” and the title track are both under three minutes. Whereas the the project’s closer, “Suicide Note,” runs for over eight minutes—so don’t worry, you’re getting plenty of awesome Scary Busey action here.
“This EP was recorded while recording a series of other songs, but was always intended to be released as a standalone, three-song work,” says vocalist Tim Vester. “In structure and emotional tone, the songs on this release are branching into a new terrain of chaotic and manic energy. Heavy in sound, heavy emotion, heavy subject matter.”
Vester is definitely right about the heaviness. The EP is chilling and offers a good variety in its sonic tones, and shows in a small sample size that metal stretches further beyond than what many music listeners might think. It’s kind of cinematic!
The band plans on selling these for physical copies soon, so stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates. In the meantime, download the EP while you can for FREE and turn your lockdown into a rockdown, baby.
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.