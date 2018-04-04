School Gardens 

click to enlarge KM Collins

Student Manny assesses the Pilot Butte aquaponics garden as Samuel feeds the juvenile root system of a new plant into a styrofoam hole where the roots can reach nutrients in the water below.

During their lunch break, a handful of tweens bounce back and forth from several giant containers of water and a long table scattered with test tubes, eye droppers, additives and charts associating colors with chemicals in parts per million. The entire scene could easily be mistaken for a mad scientist's laboratory. But creating a monster isn't the goal here; these students are aiming for lettuce.



During the lunchtime Aquaponics Club at Pilot Butte Middle School, students sacrifice a portion of their social period several days a week to tend an unconventional indoor garden. This includes harvesting every other week (greens are sold to teachers), frequently testing the water to make certain chemicals are in balance and teaching other students about the process.



Under the direction of their science teacher, Colleen Behrens, four of the students who look after the school's aquaponics garden reveal its simple closed loop process. Isaac Gill, who wants to be a scientist when he grows up, says goldfish are the key to the garden. They are housed in the first two containers of water. When Isaac feeds the goldfish, they produce ammonia. The grey water containing the fish ammonia excrement gets syphoned into a container with bacteria, which consume the ammonia and produce nitrates.



Fellow student, Samuel Cruzier, shows off the tube that pipes the water with nitrates into the water containers sitting below the lettuce plants—in place of soil. Then, Manny Arvizu demonstrates how to test the ammonia levels while Kahlan Kim explains how to test for nitrate content.



After a field trip four years ago, Behrens points to Volcano Veggies, a local aquaponics farm business, as instrumental in the inception of Pilot Butte's aquaponics garden.



During the upcoming spring semester, Isaac, Samuel, Manny and Kahlan will teach fellow students about photosynthesis, bacteria, symbiosis and sustainability through the lens of the garden.



Across town, at the Westside Village Magnet School, a more traditional garden has taken root.



Principal Wendy Winchel says the following quote captures the school's reasoning for creating a campus garden. "Gardening offers hands-on, experiential learning opportunities in a wide array of disciplines, including the natural and social sciences, math, language arts (through garden journaling), visual arts (through garden design and decoration) and nutrition. With recent concern over relatively weak science and math skills among American children, the need for innovation in science and math teaching is apparent. There is mounting evidence that students who participate in school gardening score significantly higher on standardized science achievement tests," (Klemmer, et.al. 2005).



And students agree. Archer Kerr notes that math just seems easier with the garden. Spending time measuring boxes and calculating soil and fertilizer in three dimensions has made word problems more accessible for him. Indigo Garcia said she enjoyed the friendly competition of building the garden boxes and then helping other teams after hers finished first. "The garden is a fun place to be, and calming," Indigo said.



"School gardens save lives. Our garden teaches kids lifelong skills, world experience, where their food comes from, how to peacefully connect and is a tool for building community," explains Winchel.



Kids say through the garden they have learned about worms, seed dispersal, germination, soil composition, backyard wildlife and native species. Westside Village even partnered with The Environmental Center to learn Zero Waste principles, and with Monarch Advocates of Central Oregon to learn about and create a waystation for Monarch butterflies in their garden. The Environmental Center has helped several schools get gardens off the ground, meanwhile working with Amity Creek Magnet Shool and others in their own garden on Kansas Street.



Charlie Cooper, who wants to build houses when he grows up, explains he was inspired to start his own garden in his backyard after working in the school's garden. "We have deer and I had to learn what works in my yard versus the school's. It started as a struggle but it has gotten better." Karen Moore shares that her yard is too small for a garden, but she likes to germinate tomatoes at home and then give them to neighbors.



Patrick Bluhm, teacher and one of the garden coordinators, said the garden is instrumental in demonstrating the uniqueness of the ecosystem in Bend, and harvesting from the garden for the school's community celebration every six weeks has been fun for the kids. A brick-fired pizza oven stands in the center of the garden which often produces food for school events.



Peppers, tomatoes, arugula, fruit and sunflowers were noted as some of the choice plants in the garden. Indigo remembered, "When I was much younger, maybe about three years old. I visited my older siblings in the school, I would walk through the garden and felt the sunflowers towering over me like I was in a jungle. The school and the garden are my second home."



Authors note: My favorite school garden is the Waldorf garden. What is yours? Answer us on social media and don't forget to attach a photo!



Dr. Logan Clausen Chief Medical Officer

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates

Q When my kids were little, we were all about the checkups and vaccination schedule. Now that they are older, do we need to schedule a check-up annually? At what age can we stop?

A The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends yearly well-child checks for ALL children 3 years and older, and we at COPA agree. For older kids and teens, in addition to the physical exam, we talk to them about topics that are important in their lives. We discuss things like stress management, social pressures, body changes, preventing sports injuries, safe driving, among other age-specific topics. It's a great chance to check in with our teens and make sure they are as thriving, happy and healthy as possible. When kids start high school, many need a sports physical assessment, which is also included in the well-child exam.

Q Recently, my child had an upper respiratory illness. She never had a fever but coughed for a long time. If there is no fever, how long should you wait before seeing a doctor? Additionally, how long should you wait before sending your child back to school?

A The cough that comes with a viral illness can be really impressive and often lasts longer than the rest of the symptoms like runny nose. Typically, a cough with a viral illness can last about 10-14 days, sometimes longer for certain viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Generally, you should see your pediatrician if your child's cough is worsening rather than improving after the rest of the symptoms have started improving, if your child has any increased work of breathing like breathing quickly or using extra muscles to breathe, if your child has new fevers, lethargy, not drinking fluids well or other concerns. For most viruses, we say it's ok to go back to school after there has been no fever for 24 hours and your child is nearing his/her baseline for energy level and eating and drinking.

Q My second-grader has not mentioned anything about the recent events surrounding gun violence and does not seem to know about it. We do not watch the news around him nor does he have access to social media, but he may hear about it from another child. Is it better to approach it first or wait to see if it is something he is concerned about?

A This has become such an important topic lately. I think it's better to plan a time where you both sit down and talk about it, and you present the information in a way that allows for healthy discussion about their feelings and concerns, allowing plenty of time for them to share. No matter what age your child is, a good place to start the discussion is ask what they have already heard and what questions they might have. It's a good idea to share the basics of the information, but avoid the news and graphic images or descriptions. It can be a straightforward statement such as " In ______ (city/state) there was a ______[disaster/tragedy/event/incident/shooting] and many people were hurt. Right now ______ [police/government/fire department] are working hard at their jobs to try to make sure it doesn't happen again." Make sure you reassure your child that it's ok to be upset by these things, and that you are there for them. If they are showing signs of not coping well, such as sleep problems or nightmares, changes in appetite, new reports of headaches or abdominal pain, or changes in behavior like not wanting to play with friends or increased anxiety, please talk to your child's pediatrician or mental health professional. There are a few really good resources out there for parents at the websites HealthyChildren.org and ZerotoThree.org: healthychildren.org/English/family-life/Media/Pages/Talking-To-Children-About-Tragedies-and-Other-News-Events.aspx zerotothree.org/resources/2068-staying-steady-in-the-face-of-tragedy-guidance-for-parents-of-young-children