School's (almost) out for the summer! 

W
hat are you supposed to do with your kids and all their free time?
How about something free!?
Bend offers so many fun activities for kids and their parents this summer. Here's where to start.
Free Lunch
Kids having fun, free of charge.
For many, kids’ school meals are a substantial part of their day—so why should it be any different in the summer? The Bend-La Pine School District offers a free lunch service to anyone 18 years or younger throughout the summer. The District offers lunch services in various parks, from Harmon Park in Bend to the La Pine Event Center. Check out the District's full list of lunch locations
for more.
Deschutes Public Library
The library has two summer reading programs for children 0-18 starting June 2. Kids can start the fun by visiting the library and picking up a reading coupon. After three hours of reading they can turn the coupon in to receive a free book and a chance at the weekly prize drawing. Each coupon turned in enters kids in the drawing. The library also has music, storytelling, crafts and puppets all for kids! Find out more at the Library's Childrens Programs
page.
Free Summer Sunday Concerts
Time for fun!
Bend Memorial Clinic Free Summer Sunday Concerts start June 4 and continue through mid-July at Les Schwab Amphitheater. Everyone is welcome in afternoons between 2:30-4pm to enjoy a live set on the lawn. On June 3, kick it off with the B Side Brass Band
!
Float the River
Ride the river to downtown Bend! Put in at Farewell Bend Park at Bill Healy Bridge and ride down to Les Schwab Amphitheater. Hang out at the Whitewater Park
, under the Colorado Bridge on the way. Be sure to check out the life jacket rules
, state law requires them for all boaters, paddleboarders and children 12 years old or under. If you need one, get free rentals at Riverbend Park.
Heritage Walk
The Deschutes Historical Society invites you to, “put some history in your future.” Explore the history of downtown Bend with the Heritage Walk Mobile Tour
, available for both Androids
and iPhones
. During the tour, listen to the people who built Bend and the children who played in the streets downtown!
Summer time and the living is free and easy.
Munch and Music
Free concerts in Drake Park, hosted by us at the Source Weekly
and Hayden Homes
, continues for the 27th year. This weekly series runs Thursdays, July 12 to August 16 at 5:30pm with live music, food, drinks and local vendors. One thing to note: dogs are not welcome at this event. Ruff.
Munch and Movies
Get family friendly fun with an outdoor movie at Compass Park, in NorthWest Crossing. The shows begin Friday, August 18 and run through September 8. Pre-movie entertainment starts at 6pm and the movies begin at dusk.