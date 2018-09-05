Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 07, 2018 News » Local News

Schools to Change Boundaries 

Bend-La Pine District seeks volunteers for its boundary committee

By
If there's anything more emotion-inducing than seeing your little one go off to kindergarten, it may be knowing that this may be the last year she'll go to that school. Changing school boundaries can be a heated issue, no matter what grade level.

School boundary changes can even become a political touchpoint, pointing out divisions in race and class. One study published in the American Educational Research Journal, titled "The Gerrymandering of School Attendance Zones and the Segregation of Public Schools," found that "gerrymandering of attendance zones generally exacerbates segregation."

As an article in Vox from January 2018 pointed out, "Groups with political clout — mainly wealthier, whiter communities — have pushed policies that help white families live in heavily white areas and attend heavily white schools."



In Bend, every school in the Bend-La Pine district may soon be subject to a boundary change, say representatives from Bend-La Pine Schools.

Right now, Bend-La Pine Schools is looking for volunteers to serve on a committee that will make recommendations about how to adjust school boundaries, in light of new schools entering the district. After voters approved a bond measure in 2017, the district is set to open a new elementary school in the fall of 2019, with new middle and high schools to follow.

Current school boundaries, as of 2015. - BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools
  • Current school boundaries, as of 2015.
Committee members will serve for two years, addressing boundary changes for elementary schools in the first year and middle and high schools. Boundaries for every Bend-La Pine school may be affected, district officials stated in a Sept. 6 release.

“The committee will examine ways to adjust current boundaries to ease over-crowding and balance enrollment among our schools, while setting new attendance areas for our new schools,” Chief Operations Officer Brad Henry said.

The deadline to apply for the committee is Sept. 17. Interested people can apply by navigating to:  www.bend.k12.or.us/boundaries.


If you're interested in the topic of how racial segregation can be exacerbated by school boundaries, and how and when districts allow in-district transfers, check out Vox's interactive piece, "We can draw school zones to make classrooms less segregated. This is how well your district does," which allows you to look at data and analyze how Bend-La Pine and other districts fare in making schools more or less integrated than the underlying neighborhoods.

Here's a look at the data the piece uses, and how it plays out for Bend-La Pine. Pretty fascinating stuff.

click image VOX
  • Vox
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 5-12, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • ApocEclipse BEND

    ApocEclipse BEND

    Bend Residents will have all the headaches of the Great American Eclipse but without benefit of actually seeing it
    • by Christian Trejbal
    • Jun 14, 2017
  • Attack of La Niña

    Attack of La Niña

    Because we know you love to talk about the weather, here's a look at what just happened and what's next.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jan 25, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation