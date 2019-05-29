Search
May 29, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Scoutpost Now Serving Soft Serve 

By

For those looking for their next sugar fix, Scoutpost is now serving soft serve ice cream at their Galveston Avenue location.

A new place to find soft serve ice cream in Bend… yum! - COURTESY SCOUTPOST
  • Courtesy Scoutpost
  • A new place to find soft serve ice cream in Bend… yum!

According to an announcement on their Facebook page, as of April 26, they serve hand-spun soft serve ice cream with scratch-made toppings, in addition to donut hole sundaes — exclusively at their location next to the newly minted Boss Rambler Beer Club.

Scoutpost has two other carts, one located at the Spoken Moto food cart lot and their Scout Mobile Refresher, which can be found at various events happening in Bend.

Scoutpost (Galveston Location)
Located at Boss Rambler Beer Club
1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
scoutbend.com

