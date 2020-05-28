The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon

Movie theaters, pools, bowling alleys, summer camps and churches could reopen as soon as Friday
Jun. 2
Bend's rally remains peaceful, while others nationwide turn violent
May. 30
Sign up online for classes and workouts starting June 4
Jun. 2
A short-lived drive-in in Prineville offers a nostalgic experience - but are drive-in movies here to stay?
May. 16
Prineville author and shop owner, ready to move on, hosting parties in 'open defiance' of closures
May. 31
