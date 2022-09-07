 Seared Scallops with Bourbon Sauce and Pickled Celery | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Seared Scallops with Bourbon Sauce and Pickled Celery 

This restaurant-quality dish, easy to make and sure to impress, is made with Oregon whiskey and in-season celery

By and

Way back at the very beginning of the pandemic shutdown in the spring of 2020, I was hosting a local television segment on food and dining out. I would go around to area restaurants and farms, interviewing chefs and growers, all the while sampling their fresh harvests and delicious dishes. When restaurants were forced to shut down, we created a series on cooking restaurant-quality meals at home. I invited a few chefs into my own home to cook for the show (this was the time before masks became mandatory and we really knew what was happening with the coronavirus).

click to enlarge Seared scallops with bourbon bacon sauce and pickled celery caramel. - COURTESY DONNA BRITT
  • Courtesy Donna Britt
  • Seared scallops with bourbon bacon sauce and pickled celery caramel.

One of my first guests was local Chef John Kelly (currently at Flights Wine Bar in Bend). He suggested we make a scallop dish together and explained how scallops are one of the easiest proteins to prepare—plus they're available year-round and they pair well with all kinds of flavors.

Other reasons that now is a good time for this particular recipe: The Oregon Whiskey Festival, celebrating whiskey distilled and made in Oregon, is coming up later this month (Sept. 23-24) at Oregon Spirit Distillers, and celery and arugula are both now in season!

What I learned from Chef Kelly is that happy accidents often occur in pro kitchens, and his Pickled Celery Caramel is one of them. The day he forgot about the celery he was pickling on a back burner was the day he discovered that reducing pickled celery down for longer than you meant to made for a syrupy candied celery that paired perfectly with scallops. I also learned how to choose a fresh scallop by smelling it; it shouldn't smell at all fishy, but rather nice and sweet.

A couple of other scallop tips to keep in mind before you heat up your skillet include removing the small abductor muscle if the scallop has one (it's a small finger-like piece of flesh that pulls off easily) and making sure your scallops are dry before putting them in the hot oil. This ensures that the scallops will get that desired golden brown sear.

click to enlarge Pickled celery and arugula are perfect accompaniments to seared scallops. - COURTESY DONNA BRITT
  • Courtesy Donna Britt
  • Pickled celery and arugula are perfect accompaniments to seared scallops.

Seared Scallops with Bourbon Bacon Sauce & Pickled Celery Caramel
Serves 4

  • 8 small to medium sized scallops, fresh or frozen (if frozen, thaw in fridge) keep scallops as cold as possible until ready to use
  • Salt and pepper, as desired
  • Canola oil
  • 4 slices bacon, par-baked (partially cooked), chopped into pieces
  • 2-3 cloves fresh garlic, minced
  • 1/2 ounce bourbon/whiskey, your local favorite
  • 1 ounce orange juice
  • 1½ cups heavy cream, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup green peas, fresh or frozen
  • Pickled Celery Caramel (recipe below)
  • Arugula, for garnish

Remove abductor muscle from scallops if present. Dry each scallop completely with a paper towel. Season scallops with salt and pepper as desired. Heat heavy non-stick skillet on high heat until very hot. Add a few swirls of canola oil. Add scallops, leaving room between them (if necessary sear in two batches). Tilt pan back and forth, moving oil around until scallops are golden-brown on each side, turning only once. Scallops will easily release from pan once seared properly.

Add bacon pieces and garlic to skillet. Remove just the scallops from the skillet and set aside while making sauce. Remove the skillet from heat and add bourbon to the bacon and garlic bits. Stir a few times, allowing alcohol to burn off. Return skillet to heat and add OJ, stirring once or twice. Add warmed cream to skillet, continuing to stir so sauce doesn't stick and also to release tasty tidbits from bottom of skillet. Once sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, stir in peas to warm through. Remove from heat. Spoon sauce onto plate and top with seared scallops. Drizzle Pickled Celery Caramel on top and place arugula on the side.

Pickled Celery Caramel

  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 4-5 celery stalks, sliced thinly
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 bay leaf

Mix vinegar and sugar together in a small sauce pan and heat on low heat until combined. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer on low for 20+ minutes, until sauce is thick and syrup-y. Set aside to garnish scallop dish. Reserve leftover in fridge for several weeks.

About The Authors

dBritt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Along with cooking, eating and writing about food, Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
September Outdoor Industry Coffee & Coworking

September Outdoor Industry Coffee & Coworking - The Grove

Wed., Sept. 7, 9-11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Donna Britt

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation