Second Life and Time Coming to the East Side 

Life and Time, the popular drive-thru on Bend's west side serving "Free-Range Fast Food," is planning a second location on Bend's east side. Garrett Wales, co-owner of Spin the Kitchen Enterprises, which owns Life and Time, Vida Y Tacos and co-owns the new Cross-Eyed Cricket Watering Hole in the former Maverick's location, told the Source that the new Life and Time will be located in the business complex on the corner near NE Neff and 27th Avenue. The new location will not have a drive-thru, like the original location, and is slated to open in mid-2021.

Lisa Sipe