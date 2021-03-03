 Second Life and Time Coming to the East Side | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Second Life and Time Coming to the East Side 

The new location is slated to open in mid-2021

By

Life and Time, the popular drive-thru on Bend's west side serving "Free-Range Fast Food," is planning a second location on Bend's east side. Garrett Wales, co-owner of Spin the Kitchen Enterprises, which owns Life and Time, Vida Y Tacos and co-owns the new Cross-Eyed Cricket Watering Hole in the former Maverick's location, told the Source that the new Life and Time will be located in the business complex on the corner near NE Neff and 27th Avenue. The new location will not have a drive-thru, like the original location, and is slated to open in mid-2021.

LISA SIPE
  • Lisa Sipe

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

'Where the Ocean Meets the Sky'
Blindsided by a Mole
Central Oregon Groups for Women
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! Nope, It's a Shero!
CBD and CBN Help with ZZZs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sexual Abuse Support Group

Sexual Abuse Support Group

Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through June 29
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Is your pet the cutest?

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation